Celtics to monitor Irving eye injury

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving

Brad Stevens must wait to discover if Kyrie Irving faces time out after suffering an eye injury in the Boston Celtics' defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve.

Irving sustained a scratched left cornea in the fourth quarter of a 120-111 defeat to the Spurs at AT&T Center.

The five-time NBA All-Star donned a pair of sunglasses when he spoke to the media after being caught by Marco Belinelli attempting to take a rebound.

Celtics coach Stevens is unsure if he will have to do without Irving against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

"Kyrie has a scratched eye," Stevens said. "He'll have antibiotics for that. I don't know what that means beyond tonight."

San Antonio caught fire during the third quarter Monday night, and we were never able to put them out. pic.twitter.com/HFtLagZBVj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 1, 2019

Irving stayed on the deck for a short time after taking the blow but says the damage is not serious.

"I'm wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I'll be alright, though. [He] smacked the s*** out of me. He just caught me pretty good." Irving said.

Irving was left to rue a costly third quarter in which the Spurs racked up 46 points to take control.

"It's just frustrating when you give up 46 points in the third quarter," he added. "We're just getting killed on the boards right now."