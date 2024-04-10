Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets play their last three games outside of North Carolina starting with another matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Charlotte, which is ahead 2-1 in the season series, can clinch the overall head-to-head tussle and also spoil the hosts’ play-in tournament potential. The Hornets will again look up to Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

The Hawks have been relegated to the play-in tournament but they’ve been trying to move up to ninth to host the Chicago Bulls. With three games remaining, the goal is almost out of their hands but still doable. Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic will lead the Hawks’ charge of defending their home court.

The Hornets have relished the role of spoilers over the last two weeks. They’ve pulled a few upsets and pushed teams to the limit in their losses. Brandon Miller and Co. ruin the Hawks' plans with another victory.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

State Farm Arena will host the last season meeting between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports SE-CHA will air the game live locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+450) vs. Hawks (-600)

Spread: Hornets (+11.0) vs. Hawks (-11.0)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o220.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u220.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The Charlotte Hornets went down 130-104 to the Dallas Mavericks less than 24 hours ago but still pushed Luka Doncic’s team before losing. They did the same thing to the OKC Thunder before that and hacked out an upset versus the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Hornets are aiming continue that trend when they visit the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks showed the seriousness of their intent to climb to ninth and open the play-in tournament at home. They nearly outlasted the Miami Heat in two overtimes before eventually losing. Beating the Hornets will keep their goal alive of chasing down the Bulls.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Grant Williams, F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, PG - Tre Mann and G - Vasilije Micic will line up to tip off for the Charlotte Hornets.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has recently opened games with an undersized frontline headed by Williams. He often shores up that part of his rotation by inserting Nick Richards. Clifford could go by the same pattern when they visit the Hawks.

SF - De’Andre Hunter, F - Jalen Johnson, C - Clint Capela, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic and PG - Dejounte Murray will start for the Atlanta Hawks.

Bruno Fernando and Vit Krejci are candidates for the sixth-man role against the Hornets. Bruno could relieve Capela or Quin Snyder could use Kreji for perimeter defense and hustle.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Dejounte Murray has a 24.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. “DJ” is averaging only 17.0 PPG in March but had 29 less than 24 hours ago versus the Miami Heat. For the Hawks to win, he will have to score and might just get over his points prop against the Hawks.

After dropping 32 points on the Orlando Magic on Friday, Brandon Miller has had back-to-back rough shooting nights. Atlanta will make him the center of its defensive plan and likely limit the rookie from getting over his 19.5 over/under points prop.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Hornets and the Hawks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back so the home team has an edge. Atlanta could capitalize on that and try to run the visitors out of the court. Charlotte will refuse to cooperate but eventually cave in. The Hawks are likely to win this showdown and do it against the +11.0 spread.