Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Charlotte is 1-7 in its last games and even lost 114-97 to the Detroit Pistons who have one of the worst records in the NBA. The Hornets have a big chance of bouncing back with a victory as they take on the equally injury-hampered hosts.

The Grizzlies have been undermanned for the entire season and have learned to adjust a little without their key players. They’ve managed to get a few wins based on resilience and sheer grit. Memphis will like its odds versus the struggling and also decimated visitors.

Rookie Brandon Miller, who is making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award, is expected to be one of Charlotte’s go-to players in the said game. Hornets coach Steve Clifford will also count on Miles Bridges, Grant Williams and Nick Richards to carry the team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, prediction and betting tips

FedEx Forum will host the matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 8:00 p.m. (EST) and will be covered by Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports SE-CHA.

Moneyline: Hornets (-130) vs. Grizzlies (+110)

Spread: Hornets (-2.0) vs. Grizzlies (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o205.5 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u205.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview

Miles Bridges, Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams carried the Charlotte Hornets over the Memphis Grizzlies in their first meeting this season in February. Steve Clifford will again look up to them to stay unbeaten against Memphis on Wednesday. The Hornets will be looking to sweep the season series and beat a more injury-riddled team than they are.

Many are calling the Memphis Grizzlies a junior varsity squad due to the injuries they’ve had to deal with this season. They are without their top five players for the rest of the season so they will continue to battle without hope of reinforcement. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has enough to beat the also struggling Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Grant Williams, SF - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards and G - Vasilije Micic will open the game for the Charlotte Hornets.

Steve Clifford has been trying out different combinations with the Hornets unlikely to make the play-in tournament. It’s anybody’s guess what his rotation will be, particularly against Memphis. He could try and see what newcomer Aleksej Pokusevski could do for the team.

PF - Santi Aldama, C - Trey Jemison, SG - John Konchar, SG - Luke Kennard and G - Jordan Goodwin could be the starters for the Grizzlies.

Like the Hornets, Taylor Jenkins has been liberal with his roster moves. Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson, two players who have contributed well from the bench, could be given extended minutes.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Brandon Miller gets a 19.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. The rookie is averaging 21.4 PPG on 46.2% shooting, including 34.9% from deep. Against Memphis, he could easily top his points prop.

Vasilije Micic, who arrived from Oklahoma in the Gordon Hayward trade, has been quietly playing well with his new team. He gets a 10.5 over/under points prop versus the Grizzlies. The Serbian is averaging 13.8 PPG this month and should likely get past his points prop against their opponents’ undermanned roster.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets versus Memphis Grizzlies showdown is the battle of the walking wounded. Memphis, which has a slight +2.0 edge, should have enough to defend its home court. The matchup is likely to go either way but the Grizzlies have been more competitive at home. Their resilience while playing in front of their home fans could be enough for them to grab the victory.