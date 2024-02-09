Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart for February 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be the rematch from the Bucks' 130-99 win on Nov. 18, included in the NBA's six-game schedule.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SE-CHA for home and away coverage and will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free one-week trial.

The Hornets, 10-40, have lost nine straight and have gone 2-13 in their previous 15 contests, which is the league's worst. However, Miles Bridges has been a bright spot for the team in their last two outings, averaging 43.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Bucks, 33-19, have dropped three consecutive games and have gone 1-5 under new head coach Doc Rivers. They lost 105-129 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Thursday and will play on their second night of the back-to-back.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injuries

Charlotte Hornets injuries for Feb. 9

PG Kyle Lowry (not injury related), SG Seth Curry (not injury related), PG Vasilije Micic (not injury related), PF Grant Williams (not injury related) and PG Tre Mann (not injury related) are day-to-day.

PG LaMelo Ball (ankle) and C Mark Williams (back) are out.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Feb. 9

PG Damian Lillard (ankle) and PG Patrick Beverley (not injury related) are day-to-day. Meanwhile, SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Charlotte Hornets starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Brandon Miller Seth Curry* Vasilije Micic* SG Leaky Black Bryce McGowens Tre Mann* SF Cody Martin Nick Smith Jr. PF Miles Bridges JT Thor Grant Williams* C Nick Richards Nathan Mensah

(*) Day to day

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Malik Beasley AJ Green Damian Lillard* SG Pat Connaughton Patrick Beverley* TyTy Washington SF Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

(*) Day to day

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchups

Brandon Miller vs. Brook Lopez

Brandon Miller has played remarkably in his recent games and showcased strong promise for All-Rookie team selection. With injuries to key players like LaMelo Ball, Miller's output has increased.

He has averaged 27.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 48.18% shooting in his last five games. Miller's ability to create space with his ball-handling and elite athleticism has made him a primary offensive threat. He is anticipated to challenge Brook Lopez in the paint with his rim-attacking prowess.

Miles Bridges vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Both forwards have been dominant heading into the matchup and are anticipated to guard each other.

Bridges has arguably played his best basketball in the recent games, averaging 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists and 46.6% shooting in the last five games.

Meanwhile, Giannis has played at an MVP-caliber level all season, averaging 31.1, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 61.0% shooting.

Both teams, coming off back-to-back losses, aim to return to winning ways. Expect the key players to assert themselves early, potentially dictating the game's outcome.

