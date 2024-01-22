Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips and prediction (Jan. 22)

The Charlotte Hornets have played better basketball since December, and one of the highlights was how their big names fared against the San Antonio Spurs in their 124-120 win. That said, they lost the following game to the Philadelphia 76ers and will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, hoping for payback after being beaten by the same unit earlier this season.

The last time both sides met, Minnesota walked away with a 123-117 win and now the Hornets will look to sting, however, it's easier said than done as they are up against one of the top teams in the West.

In what comes as a source of motivation, the Hornets have had the upper hand in 42 of the 65 regular season games they have played against the Timberwolves, who have had just 23 wins. Come Monday, Charlotte will look for an upset at the Target Center.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Hornets vs Timberwolves

Date and time: Jan. 22, 2023 | 8 pm ET

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

After a stinging loss to the OKC Thunder, the Timberwolves will be keen to make a statement and one of the ways to do so is against struggling team they have beaten before this season. Minnesota leads the league in defensive ratings this season and much of it has to do with Rudy Gobert anchoring their defense. They are also known to hold their competitors to the lowest FG percentage and that's a challenge for the Hornets.

Despite their resounding win against the Spurs, Charlotte is far from being a good unit this season. They have players in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier who shoot at a good clip, but their below-par defense has been their bane. Only time will tell if they can get the better of Minnesota.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineup

The Hornets are at full strength ahead of the clash against the Timberwolves and are most likely to field the same starting five they did against the San Antonio Spurs. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and Paul Jamaine Washington Jr. will most likely start for Charlotte.

The Timberwolves have a set five players they have been using and that is unlikely to change. Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert will be the likely starters.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Spread: Hornets (+15.5) vs Timberwolves (-15.5)

Moneyline: Hornets (+850) vs Timberwolves (-1000)

Total (o/u): 223

Player props: Edwards is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 26.5 (-115 over and -115 under). For the Hornets, Ball is one to keep an eye on with an o/u of 20.5 (-120 over and -110 under).

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Hornets may have the potential, but they have been thoroughly outplayed by the Wolves on both ends of the floor, even in their last encounter. Expect this matchup to go Minnesota's way.

