Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Summer League on Saturday (July 15).

Charlotte recovered from a slow start in the Summer League and have been impressive in recent games. Brandon Miller has come alive to show signs of why Mitch Kupchak used the second overall pick to add him to the roster.

However, the Timberwolves have struggled during their time in Las Vegas. In four games, they have won just once and enter their final game of the tournament as heavy favorites to lose their fourth game of the week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

While the Summer League hasn't been smooth sailing for the Charlotte Hornets, they've begun to figure things out. That should work in their favor when they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brandon Miller is unlikely to feature, but James Bouknight continues to fight for a rotation spot next season and has the NBA experience to take over if he can figure things out. It should be an easy win for the Hornets if they play to their full potential.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Nick Smith Jr. 0 G 6-5 185 lbs APR 18, 2004 19 R Arkansas #27 Pick In 2023 Draft James Bouknight 2 G 6-4 185 lbs SEP 18, 2000 22 2 Connecticut #11 Pick In 2021 Draft Bryce McGowens 7 G-F 6-6 185 lbs NOV 08, 2002 20 1 Nebraska Draft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22 Kobi Simmons 14 G 6-5 180 lbs JUL 04, 1997 26 3 Arizona Signed On 09/16/19 Angelo Allegri 16 F 6-7 215 lbs APR 28, 1999 24 R Eastern Washington Amari Bailey 17 G 6-5 185 lbs FEB 17, 2004 19 R UCLA #41 Pick In 2023 Draft Tre Scott 18 F 6-8 225 lbs NOV 25, 1996 26 3 Cincinnati Leaky Black 19 F 6-9 205 lbs JUN 14, 1999 24 R North Carolina Xavier Sneed 22 F 6-5 215 lbs DEC 21, 1997 25 2 Kansas State Signed On 10/06/22 Kai Jones 23 F-C 6-11 230 lbs JAN 19, 2001 22 2 Texas Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21 Brandon Miller 24 F 6-9 200 lbs NOV 22, 2002 20 R Alabama #2 Pick In 2023 Draft Justin Robinson 26 G 6-1 195 lbs OCT 12, 1997 25 4 Virginia Tech Nathan Mensah 31 C 6-10 230 lbs APR 09, 1998 25 R San Diego State Jaylen Sims 33 G 6-6 195 lbs DEC 11, 1998 24 1 UNC Wilmington Anthony Duruji 41 F 6-7 209 lbs JUL 22, 1998 24 1 Florida James Nnaji 46 C 6-11 250 lbs AUG 14, 2004 18 R FC Barcelona

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jaylen Clark 0 G 6-4 205 lbs OCT 13, 2001 21 R UCLA #53 Pick In 2023 Draft Wendell Moore Jr. 7 F 6-4 222 lbs SEP 18, 2001 21 1 Duke Draft Rights Traded From HOU On 06/24/22 Josh Minott 8 F 6-7 203 lbs NOV 25, 2002 20 1 Memphis Draft Rights Traded From CHA On 06/24/22 Javonte Cooke 14 G 6-3 187 lbs JUL 11, 1999 24 R Winston-Salem Brian Bowen II 15 F 6-7 216 lbs OCT 02, 1998 24 2 La Lumiere H.S. D.J. Carton 16 G 6-3 197 lbs AUG 05, 2000 22 R Marquette Jaylin Galloway 17 F 6-6 201 lbs DEC 21, 2002 20 R Sydney Kings Matteo Spagnolo 19 G 6-4 200 lbs JAN 10, 2003 20 R Vanoli Cremona Sam Waardenburg 20 F 6-9 217 lbs FEB 21, 1999 24 R Miami (FL) Kok Yat 22 F 6-8 193 lbs JUN 12, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite Phillip Wheeler 24 F 6-7 206 lbs APR 23, 2002 21 R Quebradillas Kris Bankston 30 F-C 6-7 222 lbs JUN 11, 1999 24 R Norfolk State Brandon Williams 31 G 6-1 190 lbs NOV 22, 1999 23 1 Arizona Leonard Miller 33 F 6-9 215 lbs NOV 26, 2003 19 R NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From SAS On 06/23/23 Theo John 34 F 6-8 239 lbs AUG 25, 1998 24 R Duke Brendan Adams 35 G 6-3 203 lbs APR 03, 2000 23 R George Washington Feron Hunt 44 F 6-7 198 lbs JUL 05, 1999 24 1 Southern Methodist Trevion Williams 50 F 6-8 249 lbs SEP 16, 2000 22 R Purdue

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Hornets (+128), Timberwolves (-158)

Spread: Hornets (+3.5), Timberwolves (-3.5)

Total: 177.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas and Mack Center and is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch

James Bouknight, James Nnaji, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr have put in dominant performances for the Charlotte Hornets throughout the Summer League and will look to end the tournament with another strong showing.

Bouknight will certainly need to continue his recent uptick in performances after struggling to cement a rotation spot with the Hornets in his first two seasons in the NBA. He has been doing everything possible to impress the coaching staff, though.

Meanwhile, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. will be the two players who the Timberwolves turn to when they need a bucket. Whether they can help the team past the Hornets remains to be seen.

However, with Minnesota eliminated from the tournament, it's likely the Western Conference franchise will look to focus on player development, rather than adding another win to their Las Vegas tally.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault