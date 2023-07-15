Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Summer League on Saturday (July 15).
Charlotte recovered from a slow start in the Summer League and have been impressive in recent games. Brandon Miller has come alive to show signs of why Mitch Kupchak used the second overall pick to add him to the roster.
However, the Timberwolves have struggled during their time in Las Vegas. In four games, they have won just once and enter their final game of the tournament as heavy favorites to lose their fourth game of the week.
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction
While the Summer League hasn't been smooth sailing for the Charlotte Hornets, they've begun to figure things out. That should work in their favor when they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Brandon Miller is unlikely to feature, but James Bouknight continues to fight for a rotation spot next season and has the NBA experience to take over if he can figure things out. It should be an easy win for the Hornets if they play to their full potential.
Charlotte Hornets Summer League Roster
Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Moneyline
Moneyline: Hornets (+128), Timberwolves (-158)
Spread: Hornets (+3.5), Timberwolves (-3.5)
Total: 177.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas and Mack Center and is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch
James Bouknight, James Nnaji, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr have put in dominant performances for the Charlotte Hornets throughout the Summer League and will look to end the tournament with another strong showing.
Bouknight will certainly need to continue his recent uptick in performances after struggling to cement a rotation spot with the Hornets in his first two seasons in the NBA. He has been doing everything possible to impress the coaching staff, though.
Meanwhile, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. will be the two players who the Timberwolves turn to when they need a bucket. Whether they can help the team past the Hornets remains to be seen.
However, with Minnesota eliminated from the tournament, it's likely the Western Conference franchise will look to focus on player development, rather than adding another win to their Las Vegas tally.
