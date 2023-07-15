Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:25 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets
James Bouknight, 2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Summer League on Saturday (July 15).

Charlotte recovered from a slow start in the Summer League and have been impressive in recent games. Brandon Miller has come alive to show signs of why Mitch Kupchak used the second overall pick to add him to the roster.

However, the Timberwolves have struggled during their time in Las Vegas. In four games, they have won just once and enter their final game of the tournament as heavy favorites to lose their fourth game of the week.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

While the Summer League hasn't been smooth sailing for the Charlotte Hornets, they've begun to figure things out. That should work in their favor when they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brandon Miller is unlikely to feature, but James Bouknight continues to fight for a rotation spot next season and has the NBA experience to take over if he can figure things out. It should be an easy win for the Hornets if they play to their full potential.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Nick Smith Jr.0G6-5185 lbsAPR 18, 200419RArkansas#27 Pick In 2023 Draft
James Bouknight2G6-4185 lbsSEP 18, 2000222Connecticut#11 Pick In 2021 Draft
Bryce McGowens7G-F6-6185 lbsNOV 08, 2002201NebraskaDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Kobi Simmons14G6-5180 lbsJUL 04, 1997263ArizonaSigned On 09/16/19
Angelo Allegri16F6-7215 lbsAPR 28, 199924REastern Washington
Amari Bailey17G6-5185 lbsFEB 17, 200419RUCLA#41 Pick In 2023 Draft
Tre Scott18F6-8225 lbsNOV 25, 1996263Cincinnati
Leaky Black19F6-9205 lbsJUN 14, 199924RNorth Carolina
Xavier Sneed22F6-5215 lbsDEC 21, 1997252Kansas StateSigned On 10/06/22
Kai Jones23F-C6-11230 lbsJAN 19, 2001222TexasDraft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21
Brandon Miller24F6-9200 lbsNOV 22, 200220RAlabama#2 Pick In 2023 Draft
Justin Robinson26G6-1195 lbsOCT 12, 1997254Virginia Tech
Nathan Mensah31C6-10230 lbsAPR 09, 199825RSan Diego State
Jaylen Sims33G6-6195 lbsDEC 11, 1998241UNC Wilmington
Anthony Duruji41F6-7209 lbsJUL 22, 1998241Florida
James Nnaji46C6-11250 lbsAUG 14, 200418RFC Barcelona

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jaylen Clark0G6-4205 lbsOCT 13, 200121RUCLA#53 Pick In 2023 Draft
Wendell Moore Jr.7F6-4222 lbsSEP 18, 2001211DukeDraft Rights Traded From HOU On 06/24/22
Josh Minott8F6-7203 lbsNOV 25, 2002201MemphisDraft Rights Traded From CHA On 06/24/22
Javonte Cooke14G6-3187 lbsJUL 11, 199924RWinston-Salem
Brian Bowen II15F6-7216 lbsOCT 02, 1998242La Lumiere H.S.
D.J. Carton16G6-3197 lbsAUG 05, 200022RMarquette
Jaylin Galloway17F6-6201 lbsDEC 21, 200220RSydney Kings
Matteo Spagnolo19G6-4200 lbsJAN 10, 200320RVanoli Cremona
Sam Waardenburg20F6-9217 lbsFEB 21, 199924RMiami (FL)
Kok Yat22F6-8193 lbsJUN 12, 200320ROvertime Elite
Phillip Wheeler24F6-7206 lbsAPR 23, 200221RQuebradillas
Kris Bankston30F-C6-7222 lbsJUN 11, 199924RNorfolk State
Brandon Williams31G6-1190 lbsNOV 22, 1999231Arizona
Leonard Miller33F6-9215 lbsNOV 26, 200319RNBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From SAS On 06/23/23
Theo John34F6-8239 lbsAUG 25, 199824RDuke
Brendan Adams35G6-3203 lbsAPR 03, 200023RGeorge Washington
Feron Hunt44F6-7198 lbsJUL 05, 1999241Southern Methodist
Trevion Williams50F6-8249 lbsSEP 16, 200022RPurdue

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Hornets (+128), Timberwolves (-158)

Spread: Hornets (+3.5), Timberwolves (-3.5)

Total: 177.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Thomas and Mack Center and is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch

James Bouknight, James Nnaji, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr have put in dominant performances for the Charlotte Hornets throughout the Summer League and will look to end the tournament with another strong showing.

Bouknight will certainly need to continue his recent uptick in performances after struggling to cement a rotation spot with the Hornets in his first two seasons in the NBA. He has been doing everything possible to impress the coaching staff, though.

Meanwhile, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. will be the two players who the Timberwolves turn to when they need a bucket. Whether they can help the team past the Hornets remains to be seen.

However, with Minnesota eliminated from the tournament, it's likely the Western Conference franchise will look to focus on player development, rather than adding another win to their Las Vegas tally.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...