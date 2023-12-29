Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 29, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns matchup is part of the huge 10-game slate of NBA basketball on December 29. This is the first time that both teams face in the 2023-24 season and the Suns have prevailed over the Hornets in their last five matchups.

The Charlotte Hornets are now on a nine-game losing streak hoping to avoid getting their 10th straight. They own a 7-22 record and are currently placed 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have an even record of 15-15 and are 10th in the NBA Western Conference. They managed to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the Houston Rockets in their most recent game.

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns game will happen inside the halls of the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, December 29. Basketball fans can catch the action on television starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time through the broadcast of Bally Sports SE-CHA and Arizona Family Sports. NBA League Pass is the best way to see the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Hornets (+900) vs Suns (-1600)

Spread: Hornets +15.5 (-110) vs -15.5 Suns (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (u232.0) vs Suns (o232.0)

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

Bradley Beal has been in and out of the roster as he continues to heal his ankle injury. For this game, he is ruled out and should be back by early January. Damion Lee is also marked out and he still has no definite timeline to heal from his knee injury.

The ankle injury to LaMelo Ball has been a big blow for the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to heal by early January. He should be joined by Frank Ntilikina when he gets back from a leg injury. Gordon Hayward is also marked out and would need more time to heal. Mark Williams will not play against the Suns and has no timeline to get back from his calf injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted lineups

Terry Rozier has been taking over the starting point guard role for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball out. Brandon Miller also starts at guard while Nic Richards is the team's center. Miles Bridges and Bryce McGowens rounded up the forwards in their last game.

Stepping up whenever one of the Suns' Big Three is down was veteran shooter Eric Gordon. He starts at forward with Kevin Durant while Devin Booker and Grayson Allen are the starting guards. Jusuf Nurkic is a lock at the center position as long as he is healthy.

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Kevin Durant is at 27.5 points and there is no question that he can easily go over that, especially since Beal is still nursing an injury against the Hornets.

Brandon Miller is cleared to play against the Suns and before the injury, he was providing the Hornets with more than 14.5 points only twice in the last five games. Putting your hopes on a rookie to break the NBA prop is quite risky at this point.

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are the huge underdogs in this game and it is hard to see them winning against the Phoenix Suns without LaMelo Ball. The total should go over and the spread of 15.5 points is a little hard to break, so that's a risk to be covered.