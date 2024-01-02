Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Jan. 2, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2. The game is set to take place at the Golden 1 Center and will be aired at 10:00 PM ET. The Hornets hold a 7-24 record for the season and will be looking to break an 11-game losing streak. The Kings, meanwhile, have a 19-12 record and have won 11 of their 16 home games.

The two teams have met 66 times in the regular season so far, with the Hornets winning 37 games and the Kings winning 29.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings predictions, previews, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Hornets ( +1000) vs. Kings (-1650)

Spread: Hornets (+16.5) vs. Kings (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets (U 231.5) vs. Kings (O 232.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Kings are heavily favoured to win this game, with a 16-point spread. The Hornets have lost 11 consecutive games and have a poor defensive rating of 122.2, ranking dead last in the league.

The Kings have a strong offense and boast an offensive rating of 116.9, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. They are expected to outscore the Hornets on Tuesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier will start as the PG, with Brandon Miller at SG, Cody Martin at SF, Miles Bridges at PF and Mark Williams at center.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox will start as the PG, with Kevin Huerter at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has been performing well in recent games, with impressive averages in points, rebounds, and assists. In the last 10 games, he has averaged 29.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Some specific prop bets and odds for Fox include points over/under 30.5, rebounds over/under 4.5, and assists over/under 6.5.

Domantas Sabonis has also been a consistent performer for the Kings in recent games. In the last 10 games, he has averaged 17.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Some specific prop bets and odds for Sabonis include points over/under 17.5, rebounds over/under 12.5, and assists over/under 6.5.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings predictions

Sacramento is expected to win by 25 or more points, making the -16.0 spread manageable. According to the Moneyline betting odds, the Kings are considered red-hot favourites with a 94% chance of winning.

The match is expected to produce under 232.0 points, as Charlotte has been struggling on both ends of the court and is likely to be without three of their volume scorers.