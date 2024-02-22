Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz is one of 12 games scheduled on Thursday as the NBA returns from the All-Star break. It's the second and final matchup between the two teams, with the Jazz winning the first meeting on Jan. 27. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 22, 2024.

Lauri Markkanen erupted for 33 points and 12 rebounds in Utah's 134-122 win over the Hornets last month in Charlotte. Collin Sexton added 24 points and 13 assists. Nick Richards had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets.

Thursday's game will be the 69th regular-season meeting between the Hornets and Jazz. The Jazz have won three straight against the Hornets, as well as nine of the last 10 matchups since April 1, 2019.

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz game is on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and KJZZ in Utah.

Moneyline: Hornets (+365) vs Jazz (-455)

Spread: Hornets +10 (-110) vs Jazz -10 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o230.5) vs Jazz -110 (u230.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz preview

The Charlotte Hornets were on a roll before the All-Star break and will start the second half of the season on a three-game winning streak. The Hornets are still one of the worst teams in the league, but they are building some momentum that could help them in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are on a different trajectory and are on a four-game losing streak entering Thursday's game. The Jazz were starting to get a hold of a play-in tournament spot, but they struggled and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets have two starters on their injury list – LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Head coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup featuring Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have one player on their injury report – Otto Porter Jr., who is not with the team. Head coach Will Hardy is expected to fetch a starting five consisting of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 22.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Markkanen has not scored more than 23 points in his last four games. It might be safe to bet on him to go under, but it's alright to take the risk and bet over because he's due for a big game.

Miles Bridges is projected to score more than 22.5 points against the Utah Jazz. Bridges will be the first option on offense for the Hornets, but has only scored at least 23 points twice in his last five games. He's also favored to go over, so take the bet for him to score above 22.5 points.

Brandon Miller is favored to go over 20.5 points on Thursday's game. Miller has started to blossom for the Hornets and has scored at least 21 points six times in his last 10 contests. He's also projected to score more than 20.5 points, so bet on him to go over.

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Utah Jazz are the heavy favorites to win the game on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Jazz might be struggling heading into the matchup, but they have a homecourt advantage and have a much better team than Charlotte.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Jazz will get the win, the Hornets will cover the spread and the total will go over.

