Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The NBA has a busy schedule for Saturday with 13 games on hand, including the Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers. It's the first meeting of the season between the two franchises from the same division. On that note, let's look at the preview for Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Dec. 23.

Chicago is riding a three-game winning streak heading into its matchup against the Cavaliers. The Bulls are playing much better right now without Zach LaVine, who is out with a foot injury. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, had their three-game winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Saturday's game is also the 231st regular-season meeting between the Bulls and Cavaliers, with Chicago ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 132-98. The Cavaliers have also won four straight against the Bulls and six of the last 10.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Bulls (-180) vs Cavaliers (+160)

Spread: Bulls -5 (-110) vs Cavaliers +5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (u218) vs Cavaliers -110 (o218)

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Chicago Bulls won their third straight game on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs 114-95. Coby White continued his brilliant season with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, while DeMar DeRozan added 21 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers were no match for the New Orleans Pelicans 123-104 at home. Dean Wade was the Cavs' best player in the game with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Isaac Okor added 16 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Chicago Bulls have six players on the injury report for Saturday's game. Zach LaVine remains out due to a foot injury, so head coach Billy Donovan will likely use a starting lineup of Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be without three key starters. Head coach J.B. Bicketstaff has no other choice but to use a starting five consisting of Craig Porter Jr., Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is below his season average of 22.3 points per game. DeRozan is predicted to go over despite not scoring more than 23 points in three of his last five games.

Coby White is favored to go under 21.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. White is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, but has scored 22 points or more in six of his last seven games.

Jarrett Allen has an over/under of 9.5 rebounds in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Allen is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, but is favored to go over. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds twice in his last five contests.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Chicago Bulls are favored to win against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of their recent performances. The Cavaliers are also missing three starters – Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Oddsmakers are still predicting the Cavaliers to get the upset win and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over since Cleveland has gone over in five of their last six games.

