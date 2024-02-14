Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the 13 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Cavaliers leading the season series 2-0. The most recent game between the two teams was on Jan. 15, 2024, a game that Cleveland won 109-91.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 14.

The Bulls hold a 132-100 all-time advantage against the Cavaliers. Cleveland won the most recent matchup behind Donovan Mitchell’s 34 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Coby White led Chicago with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+300) vs. Cavaliers (-375)

Spread: Bulls (+9) vs. Cavaliers (-9)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o223.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Bulls (26-28) are ninth in the East and split their past 10 games 5-5. They won their most recent game 136-126 against the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu led Chicago with 29 points each. Nikola Vucevic had a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Coby White had 20 points.

The Cavaliers’ league-leading nine-game win streak was broken by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 36 points, six assists and four rebounds in the 123-121 loss. Darius Garland had a chance to hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer but hit the rim instead. Cleveland is second in the East with a 35-17 record.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Bulls continue to be without key players. Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right foot. Lonzo Ball continues to be out with a knee injury. Patrick Williams is out with acute bone edema and will be re-evaluated in a couple of days.

Alex Caruso is questionable with a toe injury, while Torrey Craig (toe) and Dalen Terry (left patella tendinitis) are probable. Chicago coach Billy Donovan should start Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic.

The Cavaliers dealt with their fair share of injuries but have gotten healthy in the recent past. The only two names on Cleveland’s injury report are Ty Jerome and Dean Wade.

Jerome continues to be out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. Wade is questionable with illness. Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start Mitchell, Garland, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. With Lavine out for the season, DeRozan’s offensive output has increased and he should end the game with over 21.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is lower than his 28.3 season average. Mitchell should find it easy to score against the Bulls and end the night with over 26.5 points.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored by nine points at home and rightly so. They lost just thrice in 2024 and have looked like the best team in the NBA. Cleveland should cover the spread for a win while making it difficult for Chicago’s offense to score. The game should have less than 223.5 points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!