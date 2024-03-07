Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors continue their three-game homestand against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Warriors enter this game with a 33-28 record, ninth in the West. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 30-32, ninth in the East.

Both teams are fighting to stay alive in the postseason race. While the Bulls likely seemed destined for another play-in finish, the Warriors have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs as a top-six seed again. Golden State is three games back in the loss column from the sixth seed.

Thursday's contest is the second and final matchup between the two decorated NBA franchises, who share a combined 13 NBA titles.

The first game in Chicago on Jan. 12 ended in the Warriors' favor by a 140-131 margin. Golden State will be the favorite again.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors injury reports

Chicago Bulls injury report for Mar. 7

The Bulls will be without Dalen Terry (persona), Torrey Craig (knee), Patrick Williams (foot), Zach LaVine (foot) and Lonzo Ball (knee).

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 7

The Warriors don't have any players on their injury report.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 7

The Bulls are expected to continue with their starting lineups and rotations from Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Coby White started at point guard next to Ayo Dosunmu. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso joined DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic on the frontcourt.

Point guards Coby White Jevon Carter Shooting guards Ayo Dosunmu Onuralp Bitim Small forwards Alex Caruso Julian Philips Power forwards DeMar DeRozan Terry Taylor Centers Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond Adama Sanogo

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 7

The Warriors aren't expected to see any changes made to their lineup. Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski will start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will complete the frontline.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Tayce Jackson-Davis

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Bulls may be the underdogs against the Warriors, but they have some defensive tools that could help them make Golden State dig deep into their schemes.

Alex Caruso is one player that has frequently given Steph Curry a run for his money. He's one of the few players who can keep up with Curry's speed and fight over screen, negating the Warriors' go-to actions to free up the two-time MVP.

The other matchup will be between DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green. DeRozan is among the few players who can get the better of Green despite the latter's defensive genius. The Bulls star is arguably better than anyone getting to his spots and drawing fouls. If he can get Green in foul trouble early, the Bulls could push for a strong start.