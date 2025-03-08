Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. Miami is seventh in the East with a 29-33 record, while Chicago is 10th with a 25-38 record.

The two teams have played each other 130 times in the regular season, with the Bulls holding a 66-64 lead. This will be their second of three games this season. They last met on Feb. 4, when the Bulls won 133-124 behind Josh Giddey’s 24 points. Miami was led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo’s 23 points each.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 8, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and Chicago Sports Network Plus. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bulls (+140) vs. Heat (-165)

Spread: Bulls (+3.5) vs. Heat (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o227) vs. Heat -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat preview

The Bulls are going through a particularly lean patch and have won just three of their past 10 games. While they seem safe for a play-in spot, further losses could jeopardize their path to the postseason.

Chicago last played on Thursday and got a narrow 125-123 win against the Orlando Magic. Coby White went off for 44 points, while Josh Gidey had a near triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Heat are struggling as well with two straight losses. They are also 4-6 over the past 10 games. The poor run has seen the team drop 5.5 games below the sixth-placed Detroit, and with just 19 games left on the season, it seems very unlikely for Miami to make up the difference.

Miami last played on Friday and lost 106-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bam Adebayo led the team with a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyler Herro had 22 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat betting props

Josh Giddey’s points total is set at 16.5, a mark he has crossed in eight straight games. Bet on the over.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark that the oddsmakers favor him to cross. Herro had just 22 points on Friday but should have a better shooting performance against the Bulls. Bet on the over.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to break out of their slump and get a win at home. We expect the same, as Chicago should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total surpasses the 227-point mark.

