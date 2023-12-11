Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 11, 2023

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other for the first time this season. Monday night’s winner will get a 2-1 edge in the season series. Chicago’s on a roll, winning their last four games after losing their previous five. The Bulls started their streak with a win over the Bucks and will be looking to pull off another upset against their favored opponents.

The Bucks are still smarting from their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. After a three-day break, Milwaukee should be raring to get their regular season on track on Monday.

During the Bulls’ four-game winning run, Coby White has stepped up big time amid Zach LaVine’s injury. During that stretch, he is averaging 32.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. White has been giving Chicago a big boost not just with his offense but also with his hustle and energy.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Chicago Bulls (9-14) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-7)

Date and Time: December 11, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

The Bulls are in the best stretch of their season. They’ve never had back-to-back wins until racking up four straight victories. For the first time this season, Billy Donovan’s team is showing fire and his stars are playing well together at the same time. It will take another collective effort from everyone to beat the Bucks on the road.

Milwaukee’s once elite defense seems to be a thing of the past. They are 22nd in defensive rating and have been consistently in trouble stopping opponents. In their recent loss to the Pacers, they gave up 37 points in the fourth quarter while scoring 25. The Bucks had the lead and momentum heading into the final period but could not hold off Indiana.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups

Billy Donovan’s likely sticking to the first five that have been playing well over their last four games. Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Alex Caruso are expected to start. Caruso is questionable. If he’s unable to play, Torrey Craig could take his spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez are lining up for coach Adrian Griffin.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points per game, which leads the Bucks. The over/under points prop for him is 33.5. Bettors get -110 for over and -120 for under. “The Greek Freak” has scored at least 33 points in six out of his last 10 games. Over his last three games, he is averaging 34.7 points.

Antetokounmpo has been dominant but Milwaukee’s star-studded roster is healthy. With Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton in the game, he might not get over his points prop.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 21.8 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 25.5. Bettors get -108 for over and -118 for under. “Deebo” has hit at least 25 points in three out of his last 10 games.

DeRozan will need to put up buckets to lead the Bulls. He could get over the points prop on Monday.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

The moneyline for the Bulls is +450 while it’s -600 for the Bucks. Chicago is a +11.0 underdog on the road on Monday against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s porous defense could allow Chicago to make the game close. The Bucks could win but the Bulls could cover the spread.