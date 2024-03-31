Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | March 31, 2024

The Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game will be the final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Timberwolves lost to the Bulls in overtime 129-123 on Feb. 6, 2024. They will look to bounce back tonight to even the season series at 1-1. With the NBA playoffs arriving soon, each ball game is crucial to how the postseason fares out for the Bulls.

In the last matchup against the Timberwolves, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso combined for 66 points (19-of-40), eight rebounds and 12 assists. Their efforts helped lead the Bulls to victory. Chicago shot 48.4% as a team, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards' 38 points (12-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also chipped in with 33 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range) and five rebounds. However, their efforts were not to stop Chicago from securing the hard-fought victory.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The matchup can be checked out live by NBA fans on NBA League Pass, Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Chicago. The game can also be heard on SiriusXM, KFAN FM / Wolves App / iHeart Radio and 670 The Score.

Moneyline: Bulls (+300), Timberwolves (-375)

Spread: Bulls +8.5 (-110), Timberwolves -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls o214 (-108), Timberwolves u214 (-112)

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Chicago Bulls look to bounce back from Friday night's 125-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They are ninth (35-39 record) in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a shot at securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament, with only eight games remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are eyeing their fifth straight victory after defeating the 2023 defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Friday night's 111-98 win. With the NBA Playoffs just a few weeks away, the Timberwolves are in first (51-22 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Bulls' injury report has listed Alex Caruso (left ankle sprain) and Ayo Dosunmu (upper respiratory illness) as questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), Zach LaVine (right midfoot surgery), Julian Philips (right midfoot sprain) and Patrick Williams (left midfoot surgery) are ruled out.

Against Minnesota, Chicago will run this starting five:

PG: Coby White | SG: Ayo Dosunmu | SF: Alex Caruso | PF: DeMar DeRozan | C: Nikola Vucevic

If Caruso and Dosunmu are sidelined before the start of the game, Onuralp Bitim and Dalen Terry are possible replacements. Moreover, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond will be the prominent substitutions for the team's second unit.

The Timberwolves' injury report, on the other hand, consists of Anthony Edwards (left middle finger dislocation/sprain), Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left shoulder contusion) being questionable. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee meniscus tear) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are out.

Minnesota's starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls will be:

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Rudy Gobert

Naz Reid will continue to start instead of Towns. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luka Garza are possible replacements if Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are ruled out. Additionally, Monte Morris and Kyle Anderson will be important pieces coming off the bench for this unit.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

The Chicago Bulls are underdogs by eight points or more with a 6-6 record. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-12 against the spread in games where they are the favorites by eight points or more.

Moreover, the Bulls are 19th on offense (113.8) and 20th on defense (115.7). Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 18th on offense (114.7) and first on defense (108.1) across the league.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are favored to win this contest against the Chicago Bulls. It's because of their defensive prowess and how dominant they have been as of late in their winning streak.

Even if the Chicago Bulls can make things interesting, the Timberwolves are primed to handle their business on their home court.