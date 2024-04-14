Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Injury Report for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls will visit the New York Knicks on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden as they wrap up their regular season. They're set to embark on the Play-in Tournament beginning April 16 alongside the Atlanta Hawks, who secured the 10th spot.

Throughout most of the season, Chicago has remained below the .500 mark. However, a series of victories in the latter half has propelled them into contention for a play-in spot. This opportunity grants them a shot at claiming the No. 8 seed, potentially setting up a matchup with the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Sitting comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks have an opportunity to solidify their position with a victory on Sunday. With a commendable record of 49-32, the Knicks boast a stronger and more assured unit compared to the Bulls.

Nonetheless, Chicago, having secured the No. 9 seed in the East, views this game as an invaluable chance for both teams to refine their strategies ahead of the upcoming series of matches.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks injury report

Chicago Bulls injury report for April 14

The Bulls have listed eight players on their injury report: Onuralp Bitim (left wrist) is probable, while Javonte Green (rest) and Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps) are questionable.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (left foot), Andre Drummond (ankle), Zach LaVine (right foot) and Julian Philips (foot) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Julian Philips out foot Javonte Green questionable rest Andre Drummond out ankle Ayo Dosunmu questionable quadriceps Onuralp Bitim probable left wrist Lonzo Ball out knee Patrick Williams out left foot Zach LaVine out right foot

What happened to Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball?

Zach LaVine underwent surgery on Feb. 8 to address a nonunion Jones fracture, a condition where a portion of the base of his fifth metatarsal was dislodged within his foot. Initially, the projected timeline for his recovery ranged from four to six months, positioning the two-time All-Star to potentially return in time for training camp.

Since January 2022, Lonzo Ball has been sidelined from NBA action due to a series of knee injuries. Despite not engaging in any 5-on-5 play or contact drills, there remains optimism surrounding the 26-year-old guard's potential return for the 2024-25 season. Ball holds a $21.4 million player option for the upcoming season.

New York Knicks injury report for April 14

The New York Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: Duane Washington Jr. (thumb), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Charlie Brown Jr. (illness) are out.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle out right shoulder Duane Washington Jr. out thumb Charlie Brown Jr. out illness