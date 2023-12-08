Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | December 8, 2023

The Chicago Bulls have seen some good days lately. Heroics from DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have seen them win their last three games in a row. They will now look to extend that streak at the AT&T center where Deebo will play against his former franchise, the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs have struggled for momentum, dropping 15 games straight this season. They are placed at the bottom of the table and will take on the Windy City side that's inching their way into the top 10 in the East.

The Bulls will be missing Zach LaVine's prolific scoring, but they have the experience and the firepower to get past the young and inexperienced Spurs. The game also provides them an opportunity to chalk up another win, especially with their two-steps forward, one-back approach this entire season.

San Antonio has Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to do the damage alongside Victor Wembanyama, but it will have to be their A-game on Friday if they intend to snap that long losing streak.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Chicago Bulls (8-14) vs San Antonio Spurs (3-17)

Date and time: December 8, 2023, 8.30pm ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Bulls are high on confidence. Amid trade rumors where DeRozan, Caruso, and LaVine are linked to multiple teams, they have managed to carve out three wins and that sounds like an accomplishment considering their wobbly and sloppy run this season.

After rattling off a win against potential title contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks, they also got the better of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets. Now, their offense and playmaking will have to rise to the fore again when they take on the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to his hype, but the situation he's in is far from ideal. However, he is part of a team that's brimming with potential. The results may make them look paltry on paper, but San Antonio can't be discounted yet. The team's defense is stagnant and the offense often goes cold. This has worked against the Spurs, but they have a chance to course-correct on Friday.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups

The Bulls have their starters from the last game cleared to take the floor. Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic will be the starters.

The Spurs will go with their combination of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman, Victor Wembanyama, and Zach Collins.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has been the best player for the Bulls and heads into the contest with an o/u of 25.5 (-115 over and 108 under). Coby White is next with 20.5 (-105 over and -113 under). For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is 20.5 (-108 over and -115 under).

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

With each team in the league playing just over 20 games, there has been a sense of momentum and consistency that's prevailed. That though has not been the case for the Spurs who have been on a losing streak. Minus the aforementioned factors, they are also inexperienced and they take on a side that's looking to make a surge and break into the top 10. Take the Bulls to walk away with their fourth consecutive win.