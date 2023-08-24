Basketball
Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 24, 2023 11:31 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky will go head-to-head on August 24, WNBA Preview

The Las Vegas Aces will continue their dominant march toward the end of the WNBA's regular season with a contest against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago sits fifth in the WNBA's Eastern Conference, winning 13 out of 33 games so far. However, the Aces have been dominant all season, recording 29 wins in 33 attempts.

As such, the Sky will come into their game against Las Vegas knowing they will need to raise their level of play if they want to make it 14 wins in 34 attempts. The Aces will simply be looking to keep up momentum heading into the final few games of the WNBA season.

In the last meeting between the Aces and Sky, Las Vegas won the contest by a 12-point margin, 107-95. The Sky may want to gain some revenge over the Aces when they play each other on August 24; however, the Aces have been too dominant to confidently bet against them.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Aces will be heavy favorites to defeat the Sky in their upcoming game. Chicago's difficulty in stringing wins together throughout the season, coupled with the Aces' dominance, means that the Sky are seen as potential cannon fodder heading into the contest.

Nevertheless, the Aces will need to be wary of complacency. Chicago is more than capable of shocking Las Vegas if they don't come into their game with the right mentality.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, The U, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

As usual, the Aces will be relying on A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray. Vegas' trio have been exceptional all season long and will be expected to continue their strong run of form against the Sky. Jackie Young has also enjoyed a stellar season and will be a thorn in the side of the Sky throughout the August 24 contest.

For Chicago, Alanna Smith, Dana Evans, and Kahleah Copper will carry the offensive and defensive load. Copper is the Sky's leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game, and will need to be at her best if she is to help her team defeat the Aces.

