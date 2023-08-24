Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 24, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces will continue their dominant march toward the end of the WNBA's regular season with a contest against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago sits fifth in the WNBA's Eastern Conference, winning 13 out of 33 games so far. However, the Aces have been dominant all season, recording 29 wins in 33 attempts.

As such, the Sky will come into their game against Las Vegas knowing they will need to raise their level of play if they want to make it 14 wins in 34 attempts. The Aces will simply be looking to keep up momentum heading into the final few games of the WNBA season.

In the last meeting between the Aces and Sky, Las Vegas won the contest by a 12-point margin, 107-95. The Sky may want to gain some revenge over the Aces when they play each other on August 24; however, the Aces have been too dominant to confidently bet against them.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Aces will be heavy favorites to defeat the Sky in their upcoming game. Chicago's difficulty in stringing wins together throughout the season, coupled with the Aces' dominance, means that the Sky are seen as potential cannon fodder heading into the contest.

Nevertheless, the Aces will need to be wary of complacency. Chicago is more than capable of shocking Las Vegas if they don't come into their game with the right mentality.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R CROATIA/CROATIA Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, The U, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

As usual, the Aces will be relying on A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray. Vegas' trio have been exceptional all season long and will be expected to continue their strong run of form against the Sky. Jackie Young has also enjoyed a stellar season and will be a thorn in the side of the Sky throughout the August 24 contest.

For Chicago, Alanna Smith, Dana Evans, and Kahleah Copper will carry the offensive and defensive load. Copper is the Sky's leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game, and will need to be at her best if she is to help her team defeat the Aces.

