Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 27, 2023 | WNBA

The Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm will be facing off against each other for the second time within a week when they go head-to-head on Sunday, August 27. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Sky recorded a big win, securing a 102-79 victory over the Storm.

However, Chicago lost their next game and will now head into their contest against Seattle on the back of a loss. Nevertheless, the Sky will feel confident in producing a repeat performance against Seattle on Sunday.

Seattle has a terrible home record this season, winning just 4-of-18 games in front of their hometown crowd. As such, it's hard to envision the Storm finding their fifth home win of the season against a Sky team that has won 7-of-16 road games throughout the season.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Sky may have dropped their most recent game, but their significant victory over the Storm on August 24 should give them a huge confidence boost heading into their rematch.

Chicago has a superior record this season and performs well on the road. Whereas the Storm aren't too far off from having the worst record in the WNBA, such has been their struggles.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch

The Storm will look toward Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and Sami Whitcomb to continue their high-level offensive production in their upcoming game against the Sky.

Lloyd will enter the game against Chicago after dropping 32 points in her last outing, while Magbegor recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Still, Seattle will also need some help from their role players and will be expecting big performances from Jordan Horston and Kia Nurse.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams, and Alanna Smith will be the trio tasked with creating issues for Seattle's defense. Smith is the Sky's leading rebounder, while Copper is the team's top scorer.

Marina Mabrey will also be relied upon to provide some secondary scoring, an additional rebounding presence, and some tertiary playmaking. The Chicago Sky have more strength in depth than the Seattle Storm, and that could prove to be the difference maker in the upcoming game.

