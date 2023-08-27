Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 27, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 27, 2023 10:34 GMT
The Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm will be facing off against each other for the second time within a week when they go head-to-head on Sunday, August 27. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Sky recorded a big win, securing a 102-79 victory over the Storm.

However, Chicago lost their next game and will now head into their contest against Seattle on the back of a loss. Nevertheless, the Sky will feel confident in producing a repeat performance against Seattle on Sunday.

Seattle has a terrible home record this season, winning just 4-of-18 games in front of their hometown crowd. As such, it's hard to envision the Storm finding their fifth home win of the season against a Sky team that has won 7-of-16 road games throughout the season.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Sky may have dropped their most recent game, but their significant victory over the Storm on August 24 should give them a huge confidence boost heading into their rematch.

Chicago has a superior record this season and performs well on the road. Whereas the Storm aren't too far off from having the worst record in the WNBA, such has been their struggles.

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch

The Storm will look toward Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and Sami Whitcomb to continue their high-level offensive production in their upcoming game against the Sky.

Lloyd will enter the game against Chicago after dropping 32 points in her last outing, while Magbegor recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Still, Seattle will also need some help from their role players and will be expecting big performances from Jordan Horston and Kia Nurse.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams, and Alanna Smith will be the trio tasked with creating issues for Seattle's defense. Smith is the Sky's leading rebounder, while Copper is the team's top scorer.

Marina Mabrey will also be relied upon to provide some secondary scoring, an additional rebounding presence, and some tertiary playmaking. The Chicago Sky have more strength in depth than the Seattle Storm, and that could prove to be the difference maker in the upcoming game.

