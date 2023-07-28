Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

Both the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm boast losing records this season ahead of their WNBA clash on Friday, July 28. Neither team has found much success this season and will hope to secure a much-needed win.

Both Chicago and Seattle are coming off a loss in their previous outing. With just four wins in 23 games, the Storm have the worst record in the league and have lost all 10 of their road games. The Sky have fared slightly better, winning nine of their 23 contests, earning themselves a 39.1% win rate.

Neither team will want to taste another defeat, but only one of them will walk away with the W.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm are big underdogs against the Sky. Unfortunately, Seattle can't expect much else - being the underdog comes with the territory of holding the worst record in the league.

Chicago may not be an elite WNBA team now but have the talent and depth to pose a serious threat to the Storm on both sides of the ball. They will likely be confident of beating a team that has struggled for wins all year.

In the last meeting between the two teams - on Sunday, July 23 - the Sky ran away with a big lead, eventually winning 90-75.

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R CROATIA/CROATIA Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

During the last meeting between the Sky and Storm, Alanna Smith produced 31 points and 17 rebounds and will look to have a similar impact again.

Elizabeth Williams had a big outing, too, providing the Sky with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kahleah Copper will be the third offensive weapon at Chicago's disposal.

For the Storm, Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the two offensive focal points. In the last contest between the two teams, Loyd raked up 36 points. However, the Storm don't boast many two-way players, which could be their undoing for the 20th time this season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)