Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 28, 2023 10:49 GMT
WNBA All-Star Practice and Media Availability
Kahleah Copper, WNBA All-Star Practice and Media Availability

Both the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm boast losing records this season ahead of their WNBA clash on Friday, July 28. Neither team has found much success this season and will hope to secure a much-needed win.

Both Chicago and Seattle are coming off a loss in their previous outing. With just four wins in 23 games, the Storm have the worst record in the league and have lost all 10 of their road games. The Sky have fared slightly better, winning nine of their 23 contests, earning themselves a 39.1% win rate.

Neither team will want to taste another defeat, but only one of them will walk away with the W.

Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm are big underdogs against the Sky. Unfortunately, Seattle can't expect much else - being the underdog comes with the territory of holding the worst record in the league.

Chicago may not be an elite WNBA team now but have the talent and depth to pose a serious threat to the Storm on both sides of the ball. They will likely be confident of beating a team that has struggled for wins all year.

In the last meeting between the two teams - on Sunday, July 23 - the Sky ran away with a big lead, eventually winning 90-75.

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

During the last meeting between the Sky and Storm, Alanna Smith produced 31 points and 17 rebounds and will look to have a similar impact again.

Elizabeth Williams had a big outing, too, providing the Sky with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kahleah Copper will be the third offensive weapon at Chicago's disposal.

For the Storm, Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the two offensive focal points. In the last contest between the two teams, Loyd raked up 36 points. However, the Storm don't boast many two-way players, which could be their undoing for the 20th time this season.

