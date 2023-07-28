Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - July 28, 2023 | WNBA

Both the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm boast losing records this season ahead of their WNBA clash on Friday, July 28. Neither team has found much success this season and will hope to secure a much-needed win.
Both Chicago and Seattle are coming off a loss in their previous outing. With just four wins in 23 games, the Storm have the worst record in the league and have lost all 10 of their road games. The Sky have fared slightly better, winning nine of their 23 contests, earning themselves a 39.1% win rate.
Neither team will want to taste another defeat, but only one of them will walk away with the W.
Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction
The Storm are big underdogs against the Sky. Unfortunately, Seattle can't expect much else - being the underdog comes with the territory of holding the worst record in the league.
Chicago may not be an elite WNBA team now but have the talent and depth to pose a serious threat to the Storm on both sides of the ball. They will likely be confident of beating a team that has struggled for wins all year.
In the last meeting between the two teams - on Sunday, July 23 - the Sky ran away with a big lead, eventually winning 90-75.
Chicago Sky Roster
Seattle Storm Roster
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch
During the last meeting between the Sky and Storm, Alanna Smith produced 31 points and 17 rebounds and will look to have a similar impact again.
Elizabeth Williams had a big outing, too, providing the Sky with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kahleah Copper will be the third offensive weapon at Chicago's disposal.
For the Storm, Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the two offensive focal points. In the last contest between the two teams, Loyd raked up 36 points. However, the Storm don't boast many two-way players, which could be their undoing for the 20th time this season.
