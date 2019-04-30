×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chris Paul avoids suspension after ejection against Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    30 Apr 2019, 04:56 IST
Paul-Chris-USNews-042919-ftr-getty
Chris Paul

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul will be on the floor for Game 2 against NBA champions the Golden State Warriors after avoiding suspension.

Paul received a second technical foul and was ejected with less than five seconds remaining in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors in their Western Conference semi-final opener.

The Rockets guard - who finished with 17 points and four assists at Oracle Arena - appeared to bump into a referee during the exchange, which could have led to a suspension.

Paul was disciplined on Monday as the NBA announced a $35,000 fine for "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official", without a ban.

"A lot of things need to be improved," Paul told reporters after the loss. "We can do better on our switches, rebounding, too. We definitely have to rebound better. 

"And we've got to execute and understand that they got shooters, so we've got to try to force the other guys to shoot more shots."

Both teams were unhappy with the officiating throughout the game. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters the referees admitted they missed multiple calls in the first half that would have sent James Harden to the free-throw line.

"I mean the response was they came in at half-time and said they missed them," D'Antoni said. "That's what they told me. They missed four of them. That's 12 foul shots. So be it. They're trying to do the best they can do. And obviously it was what it was."

Harden tallied 35 points on just nine-of-28 shooting as Houston went down in the opening game.

"I mean, I just want a fair chance, man," Harden told reporters. "Call the game how it's supposed to be called and that's it. And I'll live with the results. Just call the game the way it's supposed to be called and we'll live with the results. It's plain and simple."

Advertisement
Kerr frustrated by Durant's ejection but accepts Warriors must regain composure
RELATED STORY
Rockets coach D'Antoni: Refs admitted missing calls
RELATED STORY
Beverley spills! Kerr concerned after Durant ejection against Clippers
RELATED STORY
Warriors beat Nuggets, increase lead for top seed in West
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Performance against Golden State Warriors proves that the James Harden saga is real
RELATED STORY
Popovich crashes Nuggets news conference after 63-second ejection
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Cousins ejected for flagrant foul against Hornets
RELATED STORY
Golden State Warriors: Best Warriors Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Rivers proud of Clippers after season-ending Warriors defeat
RELATED STORY
Warriors v Rockets: Three things that will decide semi-final series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us