Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips and predictions | December 16, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers hope to end their three-game losing streak as they host the Atlanta Hawks at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Hawks on the other hand come off a two-game series over the Toronto Raptors which they split one apiece. Before their win against the Raptors, Atlanta was on a five-game side owing to their weak defense and injuries. Their inconsistency gives the Cavaliers a perfect opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.

The hosts will struggle without Darius Garland who is ruled out indefinitely following the broken jaw he suffered against the Boston Celtics. According to a report from The Athletic, Garland suffered a fractured jaw in the collision. This comes as a major blow to a side that's looking to make a surge in the standings and stay in playoff contention. A win will see them tie with the Miami Heat for 14 wins.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) vs Atlanta Hawks (10-14)

Date and time: December 16, 2023, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Cavaliers have been one of the teams pegged to make the playoffs, but their ninth place in the East shows they have a long way to go if they intend to break into the Top 5. For a team that had the top defensive rating last season, Cleveland has been sloppy on that front, and teams like the Orlando Magic and the Celtics made ample use of that weakness to prop up wins. Donovan Mitchell (27.6 points per game) is the man who can make a difference on Saturday.

Atlanta is equally terrible with their defense and while they have a fair share of injury concerns, they are still a threat on offense. Trae Young leads the pack averaging 27.2 points and 10.8 assists per contest. They are better-placed in rebounding and have forced turnovers while making points off of it. Expect this contest where the Hawks will look to exploit the Cavs' defense.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineup

With Garland out of the lineup, expect the Cavaliers to field Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

The Hawks will likely stick with Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, Sadiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell is one to keep an eye on with an o/u of 32.5. He is listed as -120 over and -105 under. For the Hawks, Trae Young is 30.5 with -110 over and +110 under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Atlanta has been playing poor ball of late, and the team is already on the road fighting fatigue and injuries. If they show up with a below-par offense, the Cavaliers can neutralize that by keeping Young quiet. Predicting a close win for the hosts on Saturday.