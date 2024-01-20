Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for January 20 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of eight games scheduled on Saturday. It's the third game between the two teams this season, with the Cavaliers winning the first two on Nov. 28 and Dec. 16. However, the Hawks have won six of the last 10 games against Cleveland dating back to March 14, 2021.

Atlanta is entering the game on a three-game winning streak, with Dejounte Murray hitting back-to-back game-winners. Murray beat the Orlando Magic at the buzzer on Wednesday followed by a crazy pull-up shot from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat two days later.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing like a contender lately with eight wins in their last 10 games. They have won six straight games and are fresh off a statement 135-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Watch NFL playoffs tomorrow" - LeBron James gives candid response to how Lakers plan on bouncing back

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports for January 20, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been plagued by major injuries to Evan Mobley and Darius Garland this season. Donovan Mitchell has also endured some minor problems recently, but the team has played really well despite not having a healthy roster.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have been relatively healthy this season. They have just been struggling as a unit, with Dejounte Murray possibly getting traded before the deadline. Jalen Johnson's injury early in the season halted the team's momentum, but he's back to being among the most improved players in the NBA.

Also Read: Did Giannis Antetokounmpo say Thanasis Antetokounmpo is untouchable in trade talks? Debunking viral rumor

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for January 20

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players currently suffering from injuries. Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome will continue missing games, while Caris LeVert is listed as doubtful with a sprained wrist.

Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley will also miss Saturday's game for the Cavaliers. However, Bates and Mobley are not injured. They are both signed to two-way contracts, so they need to spend some time in the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Emoni Bates Out G League Assignment Darius Garland Out Jaw Fracture Ty Jerome Out Right Ankle Sprain Caris LeVert Doubtful Right Wrist Sprain Evan Mobley Out Left Knee Surgery Isaiah Mobley Out G League Assignment

Atlanta Hawks injury report for January 20

The Atlanta Hawks are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so there's a potential for some players to get rest. But based on ESPN's injury report, Trae Young will be a game time decision due to a non-COVID illness. He did not travel to Miami, but could be available against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mouhamed Gueye is expected to remain out until next month, while Vit Krejci, DeAndre Hunger and Wesley Matthews could be returning soon. Kobe Bufkin is also likely to spend more time in the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out G League Assignment Trae Young Game Time Decision Non-COVID Illness Mouhamed Gueye Out Low Back Stress Fracture Vit Krejci Out Left Shoulder Dislocation De'Andre Hunter Out Right Knee Inflammation Wesley Matthews Out Right Calf Strain

Also Read: Mark Jones inadvertently questions Jayson Tatum, Celtics' title chances as 4x All-Star comes up short in clutch

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta.

It's also available via radio stations such as SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, WTAM 1100, WMMS and La Mega 87.7 in Cleveland, and WZGC 92-9 The Game in Atlanta. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Also Read: "Talk to me when he does this vs Luka" - NBA fans unfazed by Devin Booker's 52-point outburst in 3 quarters

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!