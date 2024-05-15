Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Preview - May 15, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with Boston leading the series 3-1. The Celtics won Game 4 109-102 on Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 15.

The Celtics hold a 139-87 all-time advantage, while the all-time playoff series between the two teams is tied at 25-25. Boston won Game 4 on the road behind Jayson Tatum’s 33 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavs were led by Darius Garland’s 30 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at TD Garden. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+800) vs. Celtics (-1300)

Spread: Cavaliers (+14.5) vs. Celtics (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o204) vs. Celtics -110 (u204)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview

The Cavaliers were dealt a major blow prior to Game 4 as Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a calf injury. While Cleveland did its best to stay competitive, it eventually lost the game and is now just one loss away from exiting the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Cavs need to win all three remaining games to advance past the second round.

A repeat of the first round seems to be happening for the Celtics in their series against the Cavs as well. Just like Boston dropped Game 2 at home after winning the first game against the Miami Heat only to win the next three, the Celtics are on course to repeat that feat against Cleveland. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in good form, a Boston win on Wednesday looks inevitable.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers must be sweating it out with Donovan Mitchell’s calf injury that ruled him out of Game 4. He is listed as questionable and a decision will be made close to the start of Game 5. Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) continue to be out, while Jarrett Allen (ribs) and Caris LeVert (knee) are questionable.

In case both Mitchell and LeVert can’t play, Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Dean Wade SF: Max Strus PF: Isaac Okoro C: Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Tristan Thompson.

Kristaps Porzingis (calf) continues to be the only injury concern for Boston. He isn’t expected to return in the second round. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Darius Garland has an over/under of 19.5 points. He should be Cleveland’s primary offensive weapon in Donovan Mitchell’s absence and should score more than 19.5 points in a win-or-go-home game.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 29.5 points. After two great games, expect the forward to score more than 29.5 points on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are heavily favored to win at home. This is mostly because of Cleveland’s injury concerns. While the Cavaliers are expected to put up a fight, Boston should get the win. It might, however, not cover the 14.5-point spread. This should be a relatively high-scoring game with the team total going past 204 points.