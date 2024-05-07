Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Preview - May 7, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven series. Cleveland won the most recent regular-season meeting 105-104 on March 5.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 1 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 7.

The Celtics hold a 139-87 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Cavs lead the playoffs 24-22. Boston won the 2023-24 regular-season series 2-1. Cleveland won the most recent game behind Dean Wade’s 23 points off of the bench. Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at TD Garden. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+475) vs. Celtics (-650)

Spread: Cavaliers (+11.5) vs. Celtics (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o208) vs. Celtics -110 (u208)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview

The Cavaliers narrowly made it to the second round after a 106-94 Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic. Cleveland was down by 18 points in the second quarter but made a comeback led by Donovan Mitchell’s 39 points and nine rebounds. The Cavs probably won’t get chances for such epic comebacks against Boston and would need to be clinical if they are to upset the Eastern favorites.

The Celtics are well rested after a 4-1 series win against the Miami Heat. While Boston found it relatively easy against a Jimmy Butler-less Miami, the Celtics will need to find a way to keep Mitchell in check. If Boston is efficient and does everything it needs to, it should be an easy path to the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib injury. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Isaac Okoro C: Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill.

Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis is likely to be sidelined for the entire series with a calf injury. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 28.5 points. Mitchell averaged 44.5 points in the final two games against Orlando. He should be good for 28.5 points on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 27.5 points. With Porzingis out, Tatum will have to be more aggressive, thus, he should end the night with more than 27.5 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are heavily favored to win at home despite Porzingis’ absence. Cleveland has not won a single game on the road this postseason and that should continue in Game 1 on Tuesday. While Boston should get the win, it might not cover the 11-5-point spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 208 points.