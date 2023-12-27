Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 27, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on Wednesday, December 27. The Mavericks are coming off an impressive win on Christmas Day, where Luka Doncic showed his MVP credentials with an incredible display of scoring and skill.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are doing their best to navigate a difficult period, with multiple key rotation players missing due to injuries. As such, Cleveland will likely be relying on its will and physicality to remain competitive in games in the near future.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-12)

Date and Time: Dec. 27, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Cavaliers will head into their game against the Mavericks without Darius Garland, Ty Jerome and Evan Mobley. Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell are both questionable, while Sam Merrill is doubtful. With so many members of the rotation likely to be absent, the Cavaliers will have a difficult time containing the Mavericks' offense.

However, Dallas is dealing with some injury issues of their own. Kyrie Irving is out along with Josh Green and Maxi Kleber, while Luka Doncic is questionable heading into the day. Both teams could be running with a large part of their second-string unit, in what will be a blow to their fans.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like this: Craig Porter Jr, Max Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen.

Without Darius Garland, the Cavaliers will lack penetration, high-level shot-making, and playmaking. As such, they will rely on Allen's rim running and Max Strus' floor spacing.

The Dallas Mavericks starting lineup could look like this: Dante Exum, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dereck Lively II.

Luka Doncic is having an amazing season and is firmly in the discussion for an MVP award. Exum has been impressive since returning to the NBA. The Mavericks will need to lock down on defense, though, as that's been an issue all season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic enters the contest against the Cavaliers averaging 33.5 points per game. He is -115 to score under 36.5 points. Over his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 37.4 points, so the Cavss will have their work cut out for them if they're trying to contain his scoring.

If Donovan Mitchell is cleared to play, he will have odds of -115 to score over 30.5 points and -115 on the under. Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points per game but will see his usage rate spike as he operates as the Cavaliers' primary offensive option and primary ball-handler.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Mavericks enter their game against the Cavaliers as slight favorites to secure a win. They're -4 on the spread and -184 on the money line. Part of the reason will be due to the uncertainty of whether Donovan Mitchell is going to play, but also due to Darius Garland's absence.

With Luka Doncic on the floor, the Mavericks will be better positioned to navigate the absence of Kyrie Irving. They should have more than enough offense to overcome the Cavaliers defense, and potentially add another win to their season tally.