Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for February 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The game will feature their inaugural season series matchup in the NBA's four-game schedule.

The Cavaliers (29-16) are fourth in the East. They have won three straight games, have gone 9-1 in their last 10 and have a 12-8 record on the road. They beat the Detroit Pistons 128-121 at home on Wednesday, led by Donovan Mitchell's game-high 45 points with six rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies (18-29) are thirteenth in the West, coming off back-to-back losses and have gone 4-6 in their previous 10 games. They have underperformed at home, going 5-16 and lost their last game to the Sacramento Kings 94-103 on Monday. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox combined for 43 points and 31 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies injury reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Feb. 1

The Cavaliers have faced injury woes throughout the season. Point guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley had been sidelined for half of the season. Garland missed 24 games, including 19 straight, due to a jaw fracture. He played the last game after returning from his injury and is expected to suit up.

Mobley missed 22 games straight due to arthroscopic left knee surgery that kept him sidelined for a six-week recovery timeline. He has played in back-to-back games since and is expected to play here.

Point guard Ty Jerome has been sidelined since Oct. 27 and is expected to return after March 22.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Out Right ankle

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 1

The Grizzlies have 10 players on their injury report. Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (hamstring) are doubtful, while John Konchar (ankle) is questionable.

Brandon Clarke (Achilles) is expected to return after the All-Star break, while Steven Adams (knee) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are out for the remainder of the season.

Desmond Bane (left ankle), Marcus Smart (right ring finger), Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Williams (hand) are out for the game.

Player Status Injury Ziaire Williams Out hand Luke Kennard Doubtful knee Derrick Rose Doubtful hamstring John Konchar Questionable ankle Jake LaRavia Out ankle Desmond Bane Out ankle Marcus Smart Out right ring finger Ja Morant Out right shoulder Brandon Clarke Out Achilles Steven Adams Out knee

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE MEM and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. Viewers can access NBA TV through NBA League Pass, which offers a free trial and can be purchased with a subscription.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!