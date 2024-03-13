Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, March 13, starting at 8pm Eastern Time. This marks their final face-off of the season, with the Pelicans emerging victorious in their previous match on December 21, 2023, with a score of 123-104.

Currently standing at a record of 41 wins and 24 losses, the Cavaliers hold the third position in the Eastern Conference. They are placed second in the Central Division. Cleveland are coming off defeats against the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, having won just one out of their last four games and tallying a 5-7 record since the All-Star break.

In contrast, boasting a record of 39 wins and 25 losses, the Pelicans rank fifth in the Western Conference and lead in the Southwest Division standings. Their recent victory against the Atlanta Hawks, with a score of 116-103, has extended their winning streak to four games. They have registered six wins out of their nine games since returning from the All-Star break.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 13

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: SG Donovan Mitchell (knee) is questionable, while PF Dean Wade (personal), SG Max Strus (knee), PF Evan Mobley (ankle) and SG Ty Jerome (ankle) are out.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley?

On Tuesday, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff shed some insight on Mitchell's condition, which the team has labelled as a bone bruise. He mentioned that it had developed over time.

Mitchell, who has been instrumental for Cleveland as their primary scorer, navigating them through a challenging period marked by injuries, is now facing this setback after missing seven consecutive games. Whether he'll be available for Wednesday's game remains uncertain until closer to game time.

During Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers encountered a setback when forward Evan Mobley had to exit due to a left ankle sprain in the third quarter. The injury occurred as Mobley attempted a wide-open dunk with 5:29 remaining in the quarter. Unfortunately, upon landing, he rolled his left ankle on his right foot, prompting immediate concern.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 13

G Dyson Daniel is listed as out with a knee injury, while all other Pelicans players are listed as available for Wednesday's contest.

