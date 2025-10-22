Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks tip off their 2025-26 NBA season on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers had a rough preseason with just one win in four outings. Nevertheless, they made it count with their rotation playing close to their usual minutes in their final preseason contest on Oct. 14, beating the Detroit Pistons 118-100.

On the other hand, the Knicks went 4-1, finding success with their rotation players in the lineup. However, unlike their counterparts, New York enters into its first game with a lot of. uncertainty. Injuries are one part of it, and the other is their revamped offense under new coach Mike Brown.

New York's rhythm has looked off at this point compared to last year. With a marquee matchup like Wednesday's coming up, the Knicks can't afford to experiment much. Brown and his staff would hope that most of their concepts are clear for them to secure a winning start against a rival conference favorite.

Cleveland is a -1.5-point favorite to win, but the Knicks aren't far behind. They have a better money line at +105 (Cavaliers are +120).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers begin their season without starting point guard Darius Garland in the lineup. He's recovering from a toe injury. Max Strus will join him as the other absentee, citing a foot injury.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter is iffy to play with a questionable status as he nurses a knee issue.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks are without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for Wednesday's season opener. Hart has back spasms, while Robinson is managing an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is doubtful with a right quad strain and OG Anunoby is probable, citing an ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cavaliers could start Donovan Mitchell and Sam Merrill in the backcourt, with a frontcourt trio of De'Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

PG Donovan Mitchell Lonzo Ball Craig Porter Jr. SG Sam Merrill Jaylon Tyson Tyrese Proctor SF De'Andre Hunter* Dean Wade Luke Trevers PF Evan Mobley Larry Nance Jr. Nae'Qwan Tomlin C Jarrett Allen Thomas Bryant

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks could start Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride in the backcourt, with a frontcourt trio of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Ariel Hukporti.

PG Jalen Brunson Tyler Kolek SG Miles McBride Jordan Clarkson Landry Shamet SF Mikal Bridges Pacome Dadiet PF OG Anunoby Guerschon Yabusele C Ariel Hukporti Trey Jemison III

