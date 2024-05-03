Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Preview - May 3, 2024 | Game 6, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. This will be the sixth game of their best-of-seven series, with Cleveland leading the series 3-2. The Cavs won Game 5 104-103 on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Game 6 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 3.

The Cavaliers hold a 65-61 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Magic lead the playoffs 6-5. Cleveland won Game 5, behind Donovan Mitchell’s 28 points. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 39 points.

Game 6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at Kia Center.

The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+145) vs. Magic (-170)

Spread: Cavaliers (+4) vs. Magic (-4)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o198.5) vs. Magic -110 (u198.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic preview

The story of the series so far has been home teams winning all five games. The Magic got close to breaking the trend on Tuesday but suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss.

The Cavs will do their best to end the series on Friday despite having home-court advantage for Game 7. Stranger things have happened in Game 7s, and Cleveland shouldn’t take the risk.

Paolo Banchero was great in Game 5 but found very little support from his teammates. That was also the case in the first two games of the series. Orlando players found their shot at home in the suceeding two games, so the hope is that they can put up a similar performance on Friday as well to extend the series to seven games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib injury but he should play. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Gary Harris is listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring issue. The Magic should, however, play him based on the importance of the game. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Jonathan Issac

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points. He struggled in the past two road games and could have difficulty against Orlando’s defense on Friday as well. He should score less than 25.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 24.5 points. Banchero should keep up his scoring form from Tuesday. Expect Orlando’s leader to score over 24.5 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are favored to win at home. This series has seven games written all over it, and Orlando should cover the spread for a win. The Cavs should find it difficult to score at the Kia Center, just like their previous two road games, thus, the team total will be under 198.5 points.