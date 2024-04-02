Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of nine games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Cavs looking to sweep the Jazz for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Cleveland took care of business at home 124-116 on Dec. 20, led by Sam Merrill who had 27 points off the bench. It was a gritty win by the Cavs, as they were without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley at the time. Caris LeVert also came off the bench and added 23 points.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 10 rebounds. It's now a completely different matchup with Mitchell, Garland and Mobley available for Cleveland. Markkanen is now out for the Jazz, who are out of contention for a play-in tournament spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Getting suspended for missing punches" - NBA fans erupt after Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. face suspension for altercation during Jazz vs Rockets

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz game is on Tuesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and KJZZ in Utah.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-720) vs Jazz (+540)

Spread: Cavaliers -11.5 (-110) vs Jazz +11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o216 (-105) vs Jazz u216 (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers were off to a bad start in their five-game Western Conference road trip.

The Cavs were blown out by the defending champions Denver Nuggets 130-101 on Sunday. They face the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and LA Clippers after the game in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are on a nine-game losing streak and have not won a game since a 124-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on March 15. The Jazz have thrown in the towel, with most of their best players already sidelined with injuries, which gives coach Will Hardy a good look at some of his young players.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign projected $200 million contract with Cavaliers in 2025 summer

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players on their injury report but with a healthy starting five. Here's how coach J.B. Bickerstaff could line up on Tuesday night:

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarett Allen

Bickerstaff is using a nine-man rotation of Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, Marcus Morris Sr. and Sam Merrill.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will be without three of their best players – Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. Coach Will Hardy will likely use the following starting lineup:

PG: Keyonte George | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Brice Sensabaugh | PF: Taylor Hendricks | C: Walker Kessler

Players like Johnny Juzang, Kris Dunn, Micah Potter and Omer Yurtseven are expected to get some minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is below his season average. He has been struggling since returning from injury, with 12 and 13 points in the last two games. Take the odds, and bet on Mitchell to score less than 22.5 points.

Collin Sexton will be the No. 1 option on offense for the Jazz and is favored to go over 23.5 points. He has gone over 23.5 points in two of his last three games. Place your money on him scoring at least 24 points on Tuesday.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards baptizes John Collins for Dunk of the Year, sends Jazz forward to locker room

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the heavy favorites to beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

It's an important game for the Cavs due to potential seeding in the Eastern Conference, while the Jazz are playing for nothing, as they're already out of playoff contention.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Cavaliers to win, the Jazz to put up a fight to cover the +11.5 spread and the total to go over 216 points.

Also Read: "Always welcomed in NYC" - Rival fans hyped after Donovan Mitchell's non-committal stance on extension