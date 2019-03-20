×
Clippers edge Pacers 115-109 at home for 1st time since 2014

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Mar 2019, 10:35 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, Montrezl Harrell had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off Indiana 115-109 on Tuesday night, preventing the Pacers from clinching a playoff berth.

Clinging to a 110-107 lead, Lou Williams hit a jumper with 40 seconds left to stop a 5-0 run by Indiana.

Tyreke Evans answered with a layup that again drew the Pacers within three.

After a timeout, Bojanc Bogdanovic slipped defending Patrick Beverley, who scored.

Bogdanovic slipped again on the Pacers' final possession and they failed to score over the final 33 seconds.

Evans and Bogdanovic scored 19 points each for the Pacers, whose road skid extended to seven straight games. Doug McDermott added 17 points and Domantas Sabonis had 13 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Clippers led by 17 early in the fourth only to see the Pacers close within five. Gallinari re-entered the game and promptly hit a 3-pointer that ended Indiana's 16-7 run.

Beverley made a 3-pointer and Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined to make four straight free throws that extended the Clippers' lead to 106-97.

Los Angeles closed the third by scoring eight straight points to lead 89-75 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Darren Collison (right quad contusion) missed his first game of the season after starting the previous 71. ... It's their longest road losing streak since dropping eight in a row from March 6-April 2, 2017. ... They had won five in a row against the Clippers.

Clippers: Beat Indiana at home for the first time since Dec. 17, 2014. ... Prevented the Pacers from sweeping the season series for a third straight year. ... Four of their final 10 regular-season games are against Milwaukee, Houston, Golden State and Utah. The Bucks and Warriors have already clinched spots.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Golden State on Thursday to end four-game Western swing.

Clippers: At Cleveland on Friday to open a four-game Eastern trip.

