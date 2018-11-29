×
Clippers extend home winning streak to 9 by beating Suns

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Nov 2018, 12:05 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers won their ninth straight home game, defeating the Phoenix Suns 115-99 on Wednesday night.

Lou Williams scored 20 points while Tobias Harris (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Boban Marjanovic (12 points, 12 rebounds) notched double-doubles for the Clippers (14-6), who have the NBA's longest active home winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 overall.

The game was tied 49-all at halftime before Los Angeles took control with a 20-4 run over a five-minute stretch in the third quarter to go up 83-63. Gallinari scored 12 of the first 15 points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Phoenix, off to the worst start in franchise history at 4-17, pulled to 104-93 on Deandre Ayton's reverse layup with four minutes remaining but could not get any closer.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 23 points and Elie Okobo added 19. T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson each scored 15.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton, the top pick in this year's NBA draft, had a season-low four points but led the team in rebounds with nine. ... Richaun Holmes came off the bench to score 10 points. ... G Isaiah Canaan was waived before the game. He appeared in 19 games and averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists. Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said it "was a business decision but I feel good about his future." Canaan began the season as the team's starting point guard before Kokoskov moved Booker to the point and inserted rookie Mikal Bridges into the starting lineup.

Clippers: Los Angeles has won nine straight games against the Suns, dating back to the start of the 2016-17 season. It is the club's second-longest active winning streak against a single opponent — the Clippers have won 10 straight vs. Orlando. ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 points. ... F Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) and G Jerome Robinson (strained right foot) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Orlando on Friday.

Clippers: Play at Sacramento on Thursday.

Associated Press
NEWS
