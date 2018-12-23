×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clippers hand Nuggets worst defeat of season, 132-111

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    23 Dec 2018, 06:09 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 21 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Denver 132-111 on Saturday for the Nuggets' worst loss of the season.

The Nuggets (21-10) had not lost by more than 10 points and had won four straight.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 19 points in 20 minutes before being ejected. Jamal Murray added 18 points and Monte Morris 15.

The Clippers outscored the Nuggets in the paint 80-50.

After losing four consecutive games, the Clippers have won two straight.

Jokic was ejected with 6:38 left in the third quarter after screaming at an official following a foul call. He also yelled at an official during the first half.

The Clippers were up 81-70 when Jokic was ejected.

Harris scored 19 points in the first half, leading the Clippers to a 68-59 lead at the break. The Clippers went on a 15-4 run in the middle of the first quarter to take early command.

TIP-INS

Advertisement

Nuggets: Denver opened the season with a 107-98 victory over the Clippers. LA coach Doc Rivers on the difference between the Nuggets then and now. "They believe now," he said. "And they're at that point, where it really doesn't matter who they have on the floor. That's how confident they've become."

Clippers: Rivers slipped and fell awkwardly on the sideline during Thursday's game against the Mavericks. At first he was concerned he had injured his knee, but now says it is fine. "You know what my first thought was?" Rivers said. "On the off-days, I can't golf."

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Continue on the road to meet the Warriors on Tuesday.

Clippers: Play Sunday at the Warriors.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nuggets rally in fourth to defeat Clippers in opener, 107-98
RELATED STORY
NBA-best Raptors hand Clippers worst loss of season, 123-99
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors'...
RELATED STORY
Denver Nuggets add free agent Young
RELATED STORY
Spurs earn largest win of the season, beat Clippers 125-87
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 talking points from the Thunder's loss to...
RELATED STORY
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Takeaways from week 9 
RELATED STORY
Depleted Nuggets complete season sweep of Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers -...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us