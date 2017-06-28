Clippers send Chris Paul to Rockets to team up with James Harden - report

The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, according to The Vertical.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 22:38 IST

Chris Paul

Instead of testing free agency like expected, Chris Paul has agreed to opt in to his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers so the team can trade him to the Houston Rockets, according to The Vertical.

It is claimed the Clippers will receive Patrick Beverley, named in the All-Defensive First Team for last season, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a 2018 first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

Los Angeles were set to lose Paul to free agency and get nothing in return, so taking plenty of valuable players in exchange should be seen as a win.

Beverley and Dekker appeared to confirm the trade when they took to Twitter and referenced the Clippers on Wednesday.

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

The Rockets will no doubt improve with the addition of Paul, which means James Harden could move over to shooting guard despite excelling at the point position last season as he finished second in MVP voting.

The trade is expected to impact Blake Griffin's decision as a free agent, as the talented big man opted out of his deal with the Clippers. He could reconsider remaining to become the face of the franchise with Paul out, or it could support his decision to leave.

The blockbuster deal is expected to halt any efforts being made by the Rockets to bring in Paul George.