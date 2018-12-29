Clippers top Lakers, Vucevic helps Magic stun Raptors
The Los Angeles Clippers trumped city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers 118-107 in the NBA on Friday.
The Lakers were missing injured superstar LeBron James and they struggled to finish the game without him against the Clippers.
Quite a few Clippers had cold shooting nights, but Lou Williams was not one of them with a game-high 36 points off the bench.
The Clippers subs amassed a staggering 71 points, trumping the Lakers' total of 36.
Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points.
The Lakers (20-16) fell to seventh in the Western Conference standings with the loss, while the Clippers (21-14) are in fourth.
Vucevic stars with double-double
Nikola Vucevic scored 30 points and snagged 20 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 116-87 trouncing of the Toronto Raptors.
Bradley Beal had 34 points and made four three-pointers as the Washington Wizards fell short to the Chicago Bulls 101-92.
Anthony Davis scored 48 points on 20-of-32 shooting accompanied by 17 rebounds helping the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-112.
Galloway shoots blank
Langston Galloway was held scoreless on 0-of-six shooting in the Detroit Pistons' 125-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Marvin Williams scored six points on two-of-10 shooting as the Charlotte Hornets won 100-87 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Smith with the slam!
Dennis Smith Jr. dropped the hammer on Julius Randle's head in the Mavericks' loss to the Pelicans.
DENNIS!!! https://t.co/O7hEtAIMeE pic.twitter.com/RnRwBwOKhm— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 29, 2018
Lauri Markkanen rose for this baseline slam in a big Bulls win.
Lauri Markkanen drives baseline and throws it down hard!— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2018
Halftime in DC:#BullsNation 40#DCFamily 42
: https://t.co/cYXnbWzIYB pic.twitter.com/h3vBzUGRWv
Friday's results
Charlotte Hornets 100-87 Brooklyn Nets
Chicago Bulls 101-92 Washington Wizards
Orlando Magic 116-87 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 125-88 Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks 123-120 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)
New Orleans Pelicans 114-112 Dallas Mavericks
Miami Heat 118-94 Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder 118-102 Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets 102-99 San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers 118-107 Los Angeles Lakers
Warriors at Trail Blazers
Golden State are still near the top of the Western Conference, but have lost back-to-back games. Portland handed the Warriors a 110-109 overtime loss in Oracle Arena on Thursday, so the Dubs will have a chance to avenge themselves this time around.