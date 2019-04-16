Clippers want series success after incredible comeback win over Warriors - Rivers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 16 Apr 2019, 16:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers insists the Los Angeles Clippers will not rest on their laurels having overcome a 31-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors to level their Western Conference first-round series.

The Clippers pulled off the largest comeback in NBA playoffs history as they rallied from a seemingly lost position in the third quarter to win 135-131 at Oracle Arena on Monday.

Rivers' team now host the back-to-back defending champions on Thursday in Game 3 and the Clippers coach said his players wanted to use their historic success in Oakland as a springboard for the remainder of the series.

"That's not enough for us," he said at a news conference. "We didn't come here for that.



"This is special. You're down 30 on the road to anybody, you come back, it's special.

"But that's what's special - not winning the game - you could hear them in the locker room. They're not talking about that, they're talking about coming back and winning.

"They have expectations, this team. No one wants to agree with us, and that's fine. We're fine with that.

"But we have our own expectations and we're going to keep them."

Lou Williams, who came off the bench and led the Clippers with 36 points, admitted the turnaround was surreal.

Advertisement

"I just got lost in the moment," he added.

"I was trying to cut the lead down. I know we were down 30 at one point, I just got lost in the moment.

"I really can't recall a moment that I thought the momentum was changing. It probably was like a three-point game. That's when I kind of realised, 'Oh, we got a shot at winning this game'.

"I think I went into another place after that."