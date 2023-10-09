After the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, the Milwaukee Bucks were left without two of their best players on the floor, Jrue Holiday and Greysan Allen. Hence, finding the replacement for Allen was a difficult choice to make for head coach Adrian Griffin. However, he seemed to found his replacement in Malik Beasley.

In conversation with Milwaukee Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm, Griffin said that Beasley had come out as a front-runner for the starting spot in the new roster. After the Bucks’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Griffin said that Beasley complimented the starting lineup.

"I think he [Beasley] showcased tonight why he complements our roster," said the Bucks head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Malik Beasley joined the Bucks this offseason as a free agent. He started the first preseason game for the Bucks against the Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old scored 13 points in 5-of-10 shooting, made three three-pointers, dropped four dimes, and two steals.

The starting spot for Beasley is not a made decision and it is still an open spot for the other players to fill. However, the positive reaction from the head coach should definitely make him the frontrunner. Last season, he was a big-time three-point shooter and has a career 37.8% from the arc and Bucks could fairly use him in the starting lineup alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis to spread the floor.

Can Malik Beasley make up for Damian Lillard's bad defense?

Malik Beasley was never known for his defensive prowess, but it seems like the Milwaukee Bucks player might have to pull himself by the socks. Throughout his career, Beasley had managed to keep himself in the league with his elite three-point shooting. However, head coach Griffin made a very intriguing statement about the newly acquired player.

Griffin said that he had had a conversation with Beasley and already told him that #5 would have the toughest assignment on the floor. Beasley told Eric Nehm of The Athletic that he understands the void that was left by Jrue Holiday and he has to step up for the role.

“I gotta fill in a role with Jrue’s defensive presence, so just making sure that I’m talking and defending. Making shots, that’ll happen, that’ll come over time.”

When it comes to the Bucks' defense in the starting lineup, they already have a weak link defensively in Lillard. Someone other than Damian Lillard has to step up defensively on the floor so that Dame can operate freely.