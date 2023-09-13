Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 13, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The WNBA playoffs kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx colliding in the first game of the postseason.
The Sun made it to the postseason for a seventh year in a row after finishing third with a 27-13 record. Meanwhile, the Lynx turned things around after a dismal start to the season (0-6), ending the regular season sixth, at 19-21.
Both teams are coming off defeats to the Chicago Sky (102-91) and Indiana Fever (87-72) and will now look to make a statement in the opening game of the series.
Connecticut aims to claim the WNBA title for the first time in franchise history after reaching the finals in 2019 and 2022. The Sun came up short on both occasions, so a second straight trip to the finals should be the minimum target for the team.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx WNBA prediction
This will be the season's fifth game between the two teams in the WNBA. The Sun won the season series 3-1, showing they are the better team. But eliminating the Lynx will require extra effort on both ends, so Connecticut has to play much better defensively compared to its loss to the Sky, where the team allowed 102 points.
For its part, Minnesota has to play better offensively after scoring just 72 points in their WNBA regular-season finale and get rid of its ups and downs during the season.
Based on what we have seen from the two teams and with the Sun having the home-court advantage, we should expect a hard-fought battle, with Connecticut winning this one. Games 1 and 2 will be played in Connecticut, and if a Game 3 is needed, it will be played in Minnesota.
Connecticut Sun roster
Minnesota Lynx roster
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch
Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on ESPN2 and WNBA League Pass.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the duo to focus on from the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 7.9 apg, while Bonner has averages of 17.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.2 apg. Their performance will be key in Connecticut's effort to start the WNBΑ playoffs on the right foot.
On the other hand, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride are the Lynx's top players this season. Collier posted 21.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.6 apg this season, while McBride added 14.3 ppg.
Connecticut has ruled Brionna Jones out with a right Achilles injury, while Bernadett Hatar and DiJonai Carrington are questionable with knee and foot injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Tiffany Hayes is expected to play despite dealing with a left knee injury.
On the contrary, Jessica Shepard and Lindsay Allen will be unavailable for Game 1, as they have not yet recovered from injuries to their knee and thumb, respectively.
