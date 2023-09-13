Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 13, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The WNBA playoffs kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx colliding in the first game of the postseason.

The Sun made it to the postseason for a seventh year in a row after finishing third with a 27-13 record. Meanwhile, the Lynx turned things around after a dismal start to the season (0-6), ending the regular season sixth, at 19-21.

Both teams are coming off defeats to the Chicago Sky (102-91) and Indiana Fever (87-72) and will now look to make a statement in the opening game of the series.

Connecticut aims to claim the WNBA title for the first time in franchise history after reaching the finals in 2019 and 2022. The Sun came up short on both occasions, so a second straight trip to the finals should be the minimum target for the team.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx WNBA prediction

This will be the season's fifth game between the two teams in the WNBA. The Sun won the season series 3-1, showing they are the better team. But eliminating the Lynx will require extra effort on both ends, so Connecticut has to play much better defensively compared to its loss to the Sky, where the team allowed 102 points.

For its part, Minnesota has to play better offensively after scoring just 72 points in their WNBA regular-season finale and get rid of its ups and downs during the season.

Based on what we have seen from the two teams and with the Sun having the home-court advantage, we should expect a hard-fought battle, with Connecticut winning this one. Games 1 and 2 will be played in Connecticut, and if a Game 3 is needed, it will be played in Minnesota.

Connecticut Sun roster

NUM PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM 9 Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA 24 DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA 32 Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA 21 DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA 52 Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA 44 Bernadett Hatar C 6-10 ft 208 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 1 yrs SOPRON/HUNGARY 15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA 2 Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA 42 Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA 10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA 25 Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Minnesota Lynx roster

NUM PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM 11 Natalie Achonwa F 6-3 ft 198 lbs NOVEMBER 22, 1992 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/CANADA 2 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 ft 145 lbs MARCH 20, 1995 5 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA 15 Rachel Banham G 5-10 ft 181 lbs JULY 15, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/USA 6 Bridget Carleton F 6-1 ft 179 lbs MAY 22, 1997 4 yrs IOWA STATE/CANADA 24 Napheesa Collier F 6-1 ft 179 lbs SEPTEMBER 23, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA 14 Dorka Juhasz F 6-5 ft 191 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1999 R CONNECTICUT/HUNGARY 21 Kayla McBride G 5-11 ft 187 lbs JUNE 25, 1992 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA 31 Nikolina Milic F 6-3 ft 181 lbs APRIL 12, 1994 1 yrs BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA/BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 1 Diamond Miller F 6-3 ft 168 lbs FEBRUARY 11, 2001 R MARYLAND/USA 25 Tiffany Mitchell G 5-9 ft 169 lbs SEPTEMBER 23, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA 3 Aerial Powers G 5-11 ft 170 lbs JANUARY 17, 1994 7 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA 10 Jessica Shepard F 6-4 ft 186 lbs SEPTEMBER 11, 1996 3 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on ESPN2 and WNBA League Pass.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the duo to focus on from the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 7.9 apg, while Bonner has averages of 17.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.2 apg. Their performance will be key in Connecticut's effort to start the WNBΑ playoffs on the right foot.

On the other hand, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride are the Lynx's top players this season. Collier posted 21.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.6 apg this season, while McBride added 14.3 ppg.

Connecticut has ruled Brionna Jones out with a right Achilles injury, while Bernadett Hatar and DiJonai Carrington are questionable with knee and foot injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Tiffany Hayes is expected to play despite dealing with a left knee injury.

On the contrary, Jessica Shepard and Lindsay Allen will be unavailable for Game 1, as they have not yet recovered from injuries to their knee and thumb, respectively.