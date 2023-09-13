Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 13, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

Basketball
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Sep 13, 2023 14:37 GMT
The WNBA playoffs kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx colliding in the first game of the postseason.

The Sun made it to the postseason for a seventh year in a row after finishing third with a 27-13 record. Meanwhile, the Lynx turned things around after a dismal start to the season (0-6), ending the regular season sixth, at 19-21.

Both teams are coming off defeats to the Chicago Sky (102-91) and Indiana Fever (87-72) and will now look to make a statement in the opening game of the series.

Connecticut aims to claim the WNBA title for the first time in franchise history after reaching the finals in 2019 and 2022. The Sun came up short on both occasions, so a second straight trip to the finals should be the minimum target for the team.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx WNBA prediction

This will be the season's fifth game between the two teams in the WNBA. The Sun won the season series 3-1, showing they are the better team. But eliminating the Lynx will require extra effort on both ends, so Connecticut has to play much better defensively compared to its loss to the Sky, where the team allowed 102 points.

For its part, Minnesota has to play better offensively after scoring just 72 points in their WNBA regular-season finale and get rid of its ups and downs during the season.

Based on what we have seen from the two teams and with the Sun having the home-court advantage, we should expect a hard-fought battle, with Connecticut winning this one. Games 1 and 2 will be played in Connecticut, and if a Game 3 is needed, it will be played in Minnesota.

Connecticut Sun roster

NUM
PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
9
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
24
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
32
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
21
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
52
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
44
Bernadett Hatar
C6-10 ft208 lbsAUGUST 24, 19941 yrsSOPRON/HUNGARY
15
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
2
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
42
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
10
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
25
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Minnesota Lynx roster

NUM
PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
11
Natalie Achonwa
F6-3 ft198 lbsNOVEMBER 22, 19928 yrsNOTRE DAME/CANADA
2
Lindsay Allen
G5-8 ft145 lbsMARCH 20, 19955 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
15
Rachel Banham
G5-10 ft181 lbsJULY 15, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/USA
6
Bridget Carleton
F6-1 ft179 lbsMAY 22, 19974 yrsIOWA STATE/CANADA
24
Napheesa Collier
F6-1 ft179 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
14
Dorka Juhasz
F6-5 ft191 lbsDECEMBER 18, 1999RCONNECTICUT/HUNGARY
21
Kayla McBride
G5-11 ft187 lbsJUNE 25, 19929 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
31
Nikolina Milic
F6-3 ft181 lbsAPRIL 12, 19941 yrsBOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA/BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
1
Diamond Miller
F6-3 ft168 lbsFEBRUARY 11, 2001RMARYLAND/USA
25
Tiffany Mitchell
G5-9 ft169 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19947 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
3
Aerial Powers
G5-11 ft170 lbsJANUARY 17, 19947 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
10
Jessica Shepard
F6-4 ft186 lbsSEPTEMBER 11, 19963 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on ESPN2 and WNBA League Pass.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are the duo to focus on from the Connecticut Sun. Thomas is averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 7.9 apg, while Bonner has averages of 17.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.2 apg. Their performance will be key in Connecticut's effort to start the WNBΑ playoffs on the right foot.

On the other hand, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride are the Lynx's top players this season. Collier posted 21.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.6 apg this season, while McBride added 14.3 ppg.

Connecticut has ruled Brionna Jones out with a right Achilles injury, while Bernadett Hatar and DiJonai Carrington are questionable with knee and foot injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Tiffany Hayes is expected to play despite dealing with a left knee injury.

On the contrary, Jessica Shepard and Lindsay Allen will be unavailable for Game 1, as they have not yet recovered from injuries to their knee and thumb, respectively.

