Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 3 prediction and game preview - September 20, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 3 matchup is slated to commence this coming September 20. The tip-off is set to happen at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place inside the halls of the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The winner of this matchup will move on to the semi-finals to battle with the New York Liberty. The Connecticut Sun took Game 1 with a 30-point victory(90-60) and the Minnesota Lynx was able to bounce back in Game 2, winning it 82-75.
It is seen in the top online sportsbooks that the Minnesota Lynx is the riskier pick to make as compared to the Connecticut Sun.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch
In Game 2, Kayla McBride was the best player for the Minnesota Lynx with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 55.6% from the field. This is a far better performance as compared to Game 1 where she only shot 43%.
Not so far behind was Napheesa Collier who stepped up with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. For the Lynx to have a chance to advance, both McBride and Collier need to replicate their performance.
For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas also stepped up in Game 2 with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. DeWanna Bonner also had a good game with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists.
But for the Sun to advance, other players should step up and they need more from Rebecca Allen to be a factor while Taysha Harris needs to keep the accelerator going when she comes off the bench.
WATCH: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 2 Highlights
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Odds, Spread and Moneyline
Moneyline: Sun (-220), Lynx (+180)
Spread: Sun (-5.0), Lynx (+5.0)
Total: 168.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction
The Connecticut Sun are the best pick to bet on in this matchup and they should move on to the semi-finals. However, the Minnesota Lynx pick is a little sneaky since they own home-court advantage. This should be a close battle and the spread should be covered and that total will be reached.
