Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 3 prediction and game preview - September 20, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 3 matchup is slated to commence this coming September 20. The tip-off is set to happen at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place inside the halls of the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the semi-finals to battle with the New York Liberty. The Connecticut Sun took Game 1 with a 30-point victory(90-60) and the Minnesota Lynx was able to bounce back in Game 2, winning it 82-75.

It is seen in the top online sportsbooks that the Minnesota Lynx is the riskier pick to make as compared to the Connecticut Sun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

In Game 2, Kayla McBride was the best player for the Minnesota Lynx with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 55.6% from the field. This is a far better performance as compared to Game 1 where she only shot 43%.

Not so far behind was Napheesa Collier who stepped up with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. For the Lynx to have a chance to advance, both McBride and Collier need to replicate their performance.

Expand Tweet

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas also stepped up in Game 2 with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. DeWanna Bonner also had a good game with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Expand Tweet

But for the Sun to advance, other players should step up and they need more from Rebecca Allen to be a factor while Taysha Harris needs to keep the accelerator going when she comes off the bench.

WATCH: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 2 Highlights

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Sun (-220), Lynx (+180)

Spread: Sun (-5.0), Lynx (+5.0)

Total: 168.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The Connecticut Sun are the best pick to bet on in this matchup and they should move on to the semi-finals. However, the Minnesota Lynx pick is a little sneaky since they own home-court advantage. This should be a close battle and the spread should be covered and that total will be reached.