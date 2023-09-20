Basketball
  Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 3 prediction and game preview - September 20, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Sep 20, 2023 10:59 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
The Connecticut Sun needs a good game from DeWanna Bonner to increase their chances of winning against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3

The Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 3 matchup is slated to commence this coming September 20. The tip-off is set to happen at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place inside the halls of the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the semi-finals to battle with the New York Liberty. The Connecticut Sun took Game 1 with a 30-point victory(90-60) and the Minnesota Lynx was able to bounce back in Game 2, winning it 82-75.

It is seen in the top online sportsbooks that the Minnesota Lynx is the riskier pick to make as compared to the Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

In Game 2, Kayla McBride was the best player for the Minnesota Lynx with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 55.6% from the field. This is a far better performance as compared to Game 1 where she only shot 43%.

Not so far behind was Napheesa Collier who stepped up with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. For the Lynx to have a chance to advance, both McBride and Collier need to replicate their performance.

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas also stepped up in Game 2 with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. DeWanna Bonner also had a good game with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists.

But for the Sun to advance, other players should step up and they need more from Rebecca Allen to be a factor while Taysha Harris needs to keep the accelerator going when she comes off the bench.

WATCH: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Game 2 Highlights

youtube-cover

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Sun (-220), Lynx (+180)

Spread: Sun (-5.0), Lynx (+5.0)

Total: 168.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The Connecticut Sun are the best pick to bet on in this matchup and they should move on to the semi-finals. However, the Minnesota Lynx pick is a little sneaky since they own home-court advantage. This should be a close battle and the spread should be covered and that total will be reached.

