Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, August 31, the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury face off in the WNBA, where the Sun will feel confident of winning.
Connecticut sits second in the Eastern Conference, having won 24 of their 35 games this season. However, Phoenix sit dead last in the league, winning just nine of their 35 games this season, and are on a six-game losing streak.
As such, Connecticut will feel confident in their ability to overcome Phoenix as they continue to prove their viability as potential champions at the end of the season.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Phoenix managed a 90-84 shock win However, Connecticut will believe they can avenge that loss and pile more misery onto the Mercury, inflicting their seventh straight loss.
Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction
Outside of the New York Libert and Las Vegas Aces, the Sun are one of the only teams that project as potential championship winners. Phoenix, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the league and can't buy a win with their current form.
As such, the Sun are the heavy favorites and expected to make it two straight wins.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen will be the three primary players the Sun will look up to against the Mercury. Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman should also have big roles to play.
For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson and Diana Taurasi are all capable of controlling games and leading their team to victory. Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner are both big impact makers for Phoenix.
Taurasi is among the most consistent sharpshooters in the WNBA, ranking fifth for conversion rate in 3-point attempts. That could force Connecticut to play a stringent brand of perimeter defense.
