  • Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 31, 2023 11:02 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
The Connecticut Sun face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA on Thursday.

On Thursday, August 31, the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury face off in the WNBA, where the Sun will feel confident of winning.

Connecticut sits second in the Eastern Conference, having won 24 of their 35 games this season. However, Phoenix sit dead last in the league, winning just nine of their 35 games this season, and are on a six-game losing streak.

As such, Connecticut will feel confident in their ability to overcome Phoenix as they continue to prove their viability as potential champions at the end of the season.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Phoenix managed a 90-84 shock win However, Connecticut will believe they can avenge that loss and pile more misery onto the Mercury, inflicting their seventh straight loss.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

Outside of the New York Libert and Las Vegas Aces, the Sun are one of the only teams that project as potential championship winners. Phoenix, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the league and can't buy a win with their current form.

As such, the Sun are the heavy favorites and expected to make it two straight wins.

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen will be the three primary players the Sun will look up to against the Mercury. Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman should also have big roles to play.

For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson and Diana Taurasi are all capable of controlling games and leading their team to victory. Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner are both big impact makers for Phoenix.

Taurasi is among the most consistent sharpshooters in the WNBA, ranking fifth for conversion rate in 3-point attempts. That could force Connecticut to play a stringent brand of perimeter defense.

Edited by Bhargav
