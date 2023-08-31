Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, August 31, the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury face off in the WNBA, where the Sun will feel confident of winning.

Connecticut sits second in the Eastern Conference, having won 24 of their 35 games this season. However, Phoenix sit dead last in the league, winning just nine of their 35 games this season, and are on a six-game losing streak.

As such, Connecticut will feel confident in their ability to overcome Phoenix as they continue to prove their viability as potential champions at the end of the season.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Phoenix managed a 90-84 shock win However, Connecticut will believe they can avenge that loss and pile more misery onto the Mercury, inflicting their seventh straight loss.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

Outside of the New York Libert and Las Vegas Aces, the Sun are one of the only teams that project as potential championship winners. Phoenix, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the league and can't buy a win with their current form.

As such, the Sun are the heavy favorites and expected to make it two straight wins.

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen will be the three primary players the Sun will look up to against the Mercury. Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman should also have big roles to play.

For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson and Diana Taurasi are all capable of controlling games and leading their team to victory. Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner are both big impact makers for Phoenix.

Taurasi is among the most consistent sharpshooters in the WNBA, ranking fifth for conversion rate in 3-point attempts. That could force Connecticut to play a stringent brand of perimeter defense.

