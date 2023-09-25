Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun stole Game 1 of their WNBA semi-final series against the New York Liberty on Sunday, September 24. With a 63-78 scoreline, the Sun were clearly the better team throughout the game and will now head into their September 26 contest full of confidence as they look to take a 2-0 lead.

New York struggled on both sides of the floor as the Sun shut them down offensively and tore their defense apart. If the Liberty expects to make the WNBA Finals, they will need to raise their performance levels for the remainder of the series.

The Sun was never going to be an easy out. Connecticut has been the third-best team in the WNBA all season and has been hot on New York's heels. New York will need to find a way to limit Alyssa Thomas' playmaking from the center position, as they struggled to shut down the passing lanes all night long - the winner of that battle could determine who wins game two.

Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty: Prediction

The New York Liberty won't want to go two games down in the five-game series. If the Sun wins again on September 26, they're one game away from securing their series, representing a huge failure for the Liberty. As such, we should expect New York to come out of the gates hot and play with purpose.

The Liberty are a tough team to contain when their perimeter scorers are firing on all cylinders, which means Sabrina Ionescu will have some significant pressure on her shoulders. The Sun will head into the game as slight favorites due to their big win in game one. However, it's the Liberty who should be expected to win; after all, they have the most to lose if things don't go in their favor.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart ended game one with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists — solid numbers, but not enough to give the New York Liberty the boost they needed. As such, Stewart will need to increase her productivity levels in game two. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney will all need to produce at a higher level, too.

However, Courtney Vandersloot continues to give the Liberty a diverse impact across the board and will likely play an important role throughout the series.

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas will continue to orchestrate the offense from the center position while DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen dominate on the offensive end. The Sun will also be relying on Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Heideman to provide some secondary scoring and playmaking — just as they did in game one.