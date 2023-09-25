Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun stole Game 1 of their WNBA semi-final series against the New York Liberty on Sunday, September 24. With a 63-78 scoreline, the Sun were clearly the better team throughout the game and will now head into their September 26 contest full of confidence as they look to take a 2-0 lead.
New York struggled on both sides of the floor as the Sun shut them down offensively and tore their defense apart. If the Liberty expects to make the WNBA Finals, they will need to raise their performance levels for the remainder of the series.
The Sun was never going to be an easy out. Connecticut has been the third-best team in the WNBA all season and has been hot on New York's heels. New York will need to find a way to limit Alyssa Thomas' playmaking from the center position, as they struggled to shut down the passing lanes all night long - the winner of that battle could determine who wins game two.
Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty: Prediction
The New York Liberty won't want to go two games down in the five-game series. If the Sun wins again on September 26, they're one game away from securing their series, representing a huge failure for the Liberty. As such, we should expect New York to come out of the gates hot and play with purpose.
The Liberty are a tough team to contain when their perimeter scorers are firing on all cylinders, which means Sabrina Ionescu will have some significant pressure on her shoulders. The Sun will head into the game as slight favorites due to their big win in game one. However, it's the Liberty who should be expected to win; after all, they have the most to lose if things don't go in their favor.
New York Liberty Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Breanna Stewart ended game one with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists — solid numbers, but not enough to give the New York Liberty the boost they needed. As such, Stewart will need to increase her productivity levels in game two. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney will all need to produce at a higher level, too.
However, Courtney Vandersloot continues to give the Liberty a diverse impact across the board and will likely play an important role throughout the series.
For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas will continue to orchestrate the offense from the center position while DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen dominate on the offensive end. The Sun will also be relying on Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Heideman to provide some secondary scoring and playmaking — just as they did in game one.
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!