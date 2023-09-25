Basketball
  • Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 25, 2023 11:04 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview

The Connecticut Sun stole Game 1 of their WNBA semi-final series against the New York Liberty on Sunday, September 24. With a 63-78 scoreline, the Sun were clearly the better team throughout the game and will now head into their September 26 contest full of confidence as they look to take a 2-0 lead.

New York struggled on both sides of the floor as the Sun shut them down offensively and tore their defense apart. If the Liberty expects to make the WNBA Finals, they will need to raise their performance levels for the remainder of the series.

The Sun was never going to be an easy out. Connecticut has been the third-best team in the WNBA all season and has been hot on New York's heels. New York will need to find a way to limit Alyssa Thomas' playmaking from the center position, as they struggled to shut down the passing lanes all night long - the winner of that battle could determine who wins game two.

Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty: Prediction

The New York Liberty won't want to go two games down in the five-game series. If the Sun wins again on September 26, they're one game away from securing their series, representing a huge failure for the Liberty. As such, we should expect New York to come out of the gates hot and play with purpose.

The Liberty are a tough team to contain when their perimeter scorers are firing on all cylinders, which means Sabrina Ionescu will have some significant pressure on her shoulders. The Sun will head into the game as slight favorites due to their big win in game one. However, it's the Liberty who should be expected to win; after all, they have the most to lose if things don't go in their favor.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart ended game one with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists — solid numbers, but not enough to give the New York Liberty the boost they needed. As such, Stewart will need to increase her productivity levels in game two. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney will all need to produce at a higher level, too.

However, Courtney Vandersloot continues to give the Liberty a diverse impact across the board and will likely play an important role throughout the series.

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas will continue to orchestrate the offense from the center position while DeWanna Bonner and Rebecca Allen dominate on the offensive end. The Sun will also be relying on Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Heideman to provide some secondary scoring and playmaking — just as they did in game one.

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
