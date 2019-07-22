Cook excited about Los Angeles Lakers

Quinn Cook

Quinn Cook is excited he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, with the recruit expecting a better NBA season for the LeBron James' team.

The Lakers revamped their roster this offseason as they acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans to pair with James.

They had the cap space to add a third max player, but missed out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed with city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers – who missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season – then went on to sign Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley to deals.

Cook swapped the Golden State Warriors for the Lakers on a two-year, $6million contract and he told USA Today's HoopsHype: "We have our team group chat going and the guys are very active in it.

"It feels like this team has been together for a while. Everyone has been really active in the group chat. … All of the guys are really excited to get things going. I know this NBA season will be one of the better ones for everyone."

“I’m excited to compete at a high level and put on a show for you fans.” - @QCook323 pic.twitter.com/pf4bUtIY6w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 18, 2019

"It was a great experience for me, learning more about the business and stuff like that, but it was a long couple of days," Cook added. "The biggest thing was joining a winner. That's why I play this game. I want to win as much as possible.

"Also, I wanted to go somewhere I'd have the opportunity to be a consistent role player and just try to help as much as possible. … I think the Lakers presented the perfect situation and opportunity for me."

Cook – who was part of Golden State's 2017-19 championship-winning team – spent the last two seasons with the Warriors and averaged 6.9 points in 14.3 minutes per game in 2018-19.

He was originally a restricted free agent, but Golden State rescinded his qualifying offer in order to create cap space to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I am very thankful for my opportunity [in Golden State]," Cook said. "I think I really took a big step forward in my NBA career in the two years that I was there. I accomplished some things there that I'd always dreamed of accomplishing."