"Cruz missile it is then": Juancho Hernangomez gets mocked by NBA fans for claiming he doesn't like being called 'Bo Cruz'

Playing in the NBA has its own unique challenges for each player, which Juancho Hernangomez can attest to.

Before being waved by the Toronto Raptors after his 2022-23 season with the team, he lasted 10 seasons in the league. Hernangomez averaged 5.0 points per game (42.8% shooting, including 34.2% from the 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds.

Interestingly, though, he received acclaim for his portrayal of "Bo Cruz" in the Netflix movie titled "Hustle." In the movie, Hernangomenz plays the role of an NBA prospect trying to make it to the professional league.

In a recent interview with Eurohoops' Antonis Stroggylakis, Hernangomez talked about the movie and how he isn't too fond of being called and referred to his movie counterpart.

"I'm not happy everybody calls me Bo Cruz," Hernangomez said, "like everybody knows you. Or everybody thinks they are your friend because they see you on screen.

"Actors is a tough life. I talked to Adam (Sandler), and Adam can't go anywhere. He can't go to the supermarket. He can't go to a movie theater."

From Juancho Hernangomez's perspective, he values who he is as a person and doesn't appreciate when people act as if they know him. However, many NBA fans had their own reactions to his comments:

Juancho Hernangomez looks back on his NBA career

Following his final season in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Juancho Hernangomez signed a two-year €4.5 million contract with Euroleague team Panathinaikos, as per SDNA's George Zakkas

In the same interview with Eurohoops' Antonis Stroggylakis, Juancho Hernangomez talked about his challenging NBA experience.

"It's tough," Hernangomez said. "I'm going to be honest with you. It's really -- really tough to get traded two weeks to San Antonio and then get traded again to Utah. And then I played really good in Utah, and I finished that season playing some playoff minutes. That's how life goes. Ups and downs and you got to keep going, keep fighting."

"The NBA is like that," Hernangomez added. "It's tough but you have to understand that and keep fighting. I don't have any regrets."

Hernangomez has no regrets for his time in the NBA, despite it not ending the way he intended it to. Despite his frustrations from being traded with different teams, he kept his head high throughout it all.

In his brief NBA career, he averaged the most points during the 2019-20 season when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He put up 12.9 points per game (45.3% shooting, including 42.0% from the 3-point range) and 7.3 rebounds.