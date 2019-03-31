×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Culver leads Texas Tech over Zags to first Final Four berth

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    31 Mar 2019, 06:16 IST
AP Image

Texas Tech has reached the Final Four for the first time in school history.

The third seeded Red Raiders defeated No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 on Saturday in the West Regional final.

Jarrett Culver, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the Red Raiders with 19 points. Matt Mooney scored 17 and Davide Moretti added 12 for Texas Tech (30-6). The Red Raiders will play the Duke-Michigan State winner next Saturday in Minneapolis.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points, Brandon Clarke scored 18 and Josh Perkins added 16 for Gonzaga (33-4).

Gonzaga led 37-35 at halftime after a first half that featured nine ties and nine lead changes.

Moretti hit a 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining to put the Red Raiders up 63-58. He drained another three with 1:46 to play that gave the Red Raiders a six-point lead.

With about a minute to play and Tech ahead by six, Tech's Tariq Owens blocked a 3-pointer by Hachimura, then saved the ball to a teammate. Replays showed Owens was out of bounds before the save, but the play was not reviewable. Tech's Brandone Francis made one of two free throws to make it a seven-point lead with 52 seconds to play.

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Texas Tech beats Gonzaga to reach Final Four
RELATED STORY
Texas Tech locks down 'Zags to earn to 1st Final Four trip
RELATED STORY
No. 11 Texas Tech thumps ACU to close out Coliseum
RELATED STORY
West Virginia beats No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in Big 12 Tourney
RELATED STORY
Williamson helps No. 2 Duke top unbeaten Texas Tech
RELATED STORY
Get ready for a Sweet 16 filled with favorites
RELATED STORY
K-State's defense stifles No. 14 Texas Tech in 58-45 win
RELATED STORY
Williamson leads No. 2 Duke over Texas Tech at MSG
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson and five other stars to watch during March Madness
RELATED STORY
Buffalo coach Oats to face ex-boss Hurley in first round
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us