Curry happy to return despite 'terrible' start

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is just happy to be back on the court.

The guard returned to the lineup and scored 27 points in his team's 111-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. It was Curry's first game since he injured his groin against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8.

Curry discussed his performance with reporters after the game.

"It was nice to get back out there, get my legs back underneath me," Curry said (via The Mercury News). "Played a terrible first half, pretty much set the tone for the game."

Curry shot three of nine from three-point range and also grabbed five rebounds in the loss. He said he thought his play improved throughout the game.

"It was two different halves for me," Curry said. "The first half, I was going 100 miles an hour. Just didn't have the right timing, wasn't seeing the floor very well, or seeing the rim very well, for that matter. The second half was better. I was a little bit more aggressive, decisive."

Golden State guard Klay Thompson, who tallied 21 points against the Pistons, said it should not take the team long to re-adjust to playing with Curry.

"I expect him to be great for us the rest of the road trip and beyond," Thompson said. "He's such an amazing talent … He's so good, you can insert him in any lineup, any system and he's going to thrive."

The Warriors hold a 15-9 record after falling to the Pistons. They will face the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday.