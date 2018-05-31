Curry: LeBron not the Cavs' only threat

Stephen Curry says LeBron James is not the only Cleveland Cavaliers threat faced by the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors would be wrong to focus their attentions solely on LeBron James in the NBA Finals, according to Stephen Curry.

James has shone in the postseason with seven 40-point matches for the Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding them to victories over the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

That set up a fourth successive Finals meeting with the Warriors, for whom Curry has been equally impressive in the playoffs.

Stopping James is key for Golden State but Curry knows the Cavs have plenty of other threats.

"This is the fourth time in a row we've played Cleveland in the Finals," he told reporters. "Obviously, LeBron's still there and he's the 'Mr Everything' for them. He's been playing amazing the whole regular season and especially in these playoffs to will his team back here.

"We've been watching a little bit of film this morning, trying to figure out how the other guys have kind of fit in around him and where some of the tendencies are.

"You look at game seven, how when they played Boston, the way that Jeff Green played, the way George Hill kind of managed the game when he had the ball in his hands, his defensive presence as well. A rejuvenated Tristan Thompson. We'll see if Kevin Love is healthy or not.

"So there's guys all around there that can do things and make plays and are threats.

"But obviously, everything starts with LeBron and trying to put up as much resistance as you can. You know, when he's on the floor, he's a factor that you've got to worry about and try to take the other guys out too."

As well as battling for victory in the Finals, Curry and James are expected to fight it out for MVP honours in the showpiece.

However, the Warriors point guard insists a third ring is all he cares about.

"If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide and just as big," Curry added.

"I'm going to play aggressively, confidently with that right energy and motivation to help my team win.

"And usually when I'm in that mindset, good things happen, whether that means it's a Finals MVP or not, who cares, but I'm going to be playing like it for sure."