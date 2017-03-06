Curry stars as Warriors snap skid, Westbrook and Thunder frustrated

The Golden State Warriors ended a run of back-to-back defeats thanks to a 112-105 NBA victory against the New York Knicks.

by Opta News 06 Mar 2017, 10:45 IST

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

Reigning MVP Stephen Curry led the way with 31 points, while Klay Thompson contributed 29.

It was a frustrating outing for Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, who went down 104-89 to the Mavericks.

Westbrook received a technical foul and a flagrant-one foul in the road loss in Dallas.

CURRY RETURNS TO FORM IN NEAR SILENCE

It was a strange evening in New York, where the NBA clash was played without music or hype beats pre-game or during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

Curry did not like it but he still managed to move into the top 10 on the NBA's career three-point list with five shots from beyond the arc.

Derrick Rose had 28 points for the Knicks, while Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 15 rebounds.

NOWITZKI CLOSING IN ON MILESTONE

Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki posted 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Thunder.

Nowitzki is now 20 points away from becoming the sixth NBA player to score 30,000.

Thunder star Westbrook put up 29 points, six rebounds and five assists.

SUNS SINK CELTICS IN THRILLER

Tyler Ulis was the hero for the Phoenix Suns, who trumped the Boston Celtics 109-106.

With the scores level at 106-apiece after Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe tied the game with four seconds remaining, Ulis nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Suns.

ULIS WITH THE BUZZER-BEATER

Career-high, 20 PTS

Buzzer-beater for the win



JAZZ WIN IN OT, PACERS TOP HAWKS

Rudy Gobert helped the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-109 in overtime and the Indiana Pacers edged the Atlanta Hawks 97-96.

The Washington Wizards were 115-114 winners against the Orlando Magic, while the Los Angeles Lakers lost 105-97 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

BIG GUNS ON SHOW

Defending champions the Cleveland Cavaliers are at home to the Miami Heat on Monday and the Warriors are away to the Atlanta Hawks. The San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets will also do battle.