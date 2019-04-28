Curry, Thompson both questionable for Game 1 against Rockets

Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both "questionable" for Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets.

Curry and Thompson are suffering from right ankle sprains, reigning NBA champions the Warriors announced on Saturday.

The Warriors grinded out a six-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers to the second round, but it did not come without consequence.

It is not clear whether Curry and Thompson will miss Sunday's opener but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters: "I'm not going to make a definitive statement on whether they will play.

Injury report for tomorrow's Game 1 vs. Houston: Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (right ankle sprain) are questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (left quadriceps tear) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 27, 2019

"Let's just call it questionable and there's nothing implied there. They both came in and got some work and we'll see how they are doing tomorrow."

After the 129-110 win over Los Angeles on Friday, Thompson said he expects to be full go.

"It's sore," he told reporters. "That's the way it'll be for the next few hours. But I anticipate going fully on Sunday."

Earlier in that game, Curry rolled his ankle. He left the game for a brief period of time to receive treatment and still managed to play 37 minutes and finish the night with 24 points.

Curry also insisted his ankle injury will not affect him going forward.