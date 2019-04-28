×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Curry, Thompson both questionable for Game 1 against Rockets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    28 Apr 2019, 07:02 IST
thompson-klay-04272019-getty-ftr.jpg
Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both "questionable" for Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets.

Curry and Thompson are suffering from right ankle sprains, reigning NBA champions the Warriors announced on Saturday.

The Warriors grinded out a six-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers to the second round, but it did not come without consequence.

It is not clear whether Curry and Thompson will miss Sunday's opener but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters: "I'm not going to make a definitive statement on whether they will play.

"Let's just call it questionable and there's nothing implied there. They both came in and got some work and we'll see how they are doing tomorrow."

After the 129-110 win over Los Angeles on Friday, Thompson said he expects to be full go. 

"It's sore," he told reporters. "That's the way it'll be for the next few hours. But I anticipate going fully on Sunday."

Earlier in that game, Curry rolled his ankle. He left the game for a brief period of time to receive treatment and still managed to play 37 minutes and finish the night with 24 points.

Curry also insisted his ankle injury will not affect him going forward.

Advertisement
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
Curry allays injury fears after rolling ankle against Clippers
RELATED STORY
Warriors, minus Durant, end Rockets' 9-game streak, 106-104
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as the Houston Rockets beat Golden State Warriors in overtime
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2019: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Harden rallies Rockets in OT to edge Warriors 135-134
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Rockets too good for 76ers, Thompson returns with 39
RELATED STORY
76ers' Embiid 'questionable' for game two against Nets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us