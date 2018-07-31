Curry to return to Web.com Tour event in Bay Area

Stephen Curry in action on the Web.com Tour

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will return to the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic next week.

Curry missed the cut last year but carded a respectable an eight-over 148 over two rounds before tournament-record crowds at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California.

And the Warriors All-Star will again try his hand at golf at next week's event.

"The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017," said Curry. "It was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae.

"I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year.

"Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August."

Tournament director Trish Gregovich added: "His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour.

"Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honoured to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018."

Last year, Martin Piller earned his sixth Web.com Tour title by one shot over Brandon Harkins.